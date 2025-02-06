Warehouse Robotics Market: The Future of Smart Warehousing Solutions

The global warehouse robotics market size is anticipated to reach USD 17.29 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The expansion of the e-commerce industry, rising labor costs, and the need for greater efficiency and accuracy in warehouse operations fuel the growth of the market.

The e-commerce sector is witnessing remarkable growth due to technological advancements. Technologies like Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), blockchain technology, Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are enhancing the shopping experience. Thus, companies seek new methods to enhance operations and logistics while reducing delivery time and costs.

Robots offer a smart, cost-efficient alternative to human labor by automating warehouses catering to the increasing need of the e-commerce sector. The robots help companies to maintain employee safety standards and enhance production quality by performing various tasks such as handling the incoming consignment, picking, packing, slotting, shipping, and asset tracking by saving considerable time and effort.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Warehouse Robotics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the warehouse robotics industry substantially in terms of the demand for robotics and the supply chain of the robotics industry. However, the need for efficient and contactless order fulfillment and labor shortage due to lockdowns fueled the demand for robots and other automation tools in business operations. The market has shown rising demand and continuously growing as companies invest heavily in research and development activities to improve existing technologies and launch advanced robots.

The initial investment of the robotic set-up into the warehouse is high, creating significant challenges for small and mid-sized companies. Furthermore, implementing robots in warehouse operations is affecting labor jobs. The rising adoption of robots is expected to affect employment and wages, affecting the further growth of the warehouse robotics industry over the forecast period.

Warehouse Robotics Market Report Highlights

The cartesian robots are expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 20% in the product segment from 2023 to 2030. The factors such as accuracy, precision, and ability to handle heavy loads is expected to fuel the growth

In terms of function, the transportation segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.4% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increased demand for sorting, loading, and unloading goods from robots

The 11 kg to 80 kg warehouse robots is likely to witness a CAGR of approximately 20% from 2023 to 2030. The ability to efficiently handle medium and heavy-weight items in manufacturing, healthcare, food, beverages, and other industries is expected to support the growth

The software segment is estimated to experience a CAGR of approximately 21% over the forecast period. The segment is divided into a warehouse management system, a warehouse control system, and a warehouse execution system

The healthcare industry is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of approximately 21% in the application segment from 2023 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the continuous developments and increased implementation of robots in the healthcare sector to perform a variety of tasks in healthcare warehouses

List of Key Players in the Warehouse Robotics Market

ABB

Bastian Solutions LLC

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic

Fetch Robotics Inc

Honeywell International Inc

KNAPP AG

KUKA AG

OMRON Corporation

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

FANUC Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Warehouse Robotics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.