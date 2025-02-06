Oral Clinical Nutrition Market 2030: Innovations in Product Formulation

Oral Clinical Nutrition Market Growth & Trends

The global oral clinical nutrition market is expected to reach USD 22,969.4 million by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 5.0% for the forecast period 2023-2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., Oral clinical nutrition are the supplements such electrolytes, protein, fibre, energy, vitamins and minerals essential for the people with nutrient deficiency. This is due to poor appetite, low food intake and illness. These nutritional products are available in the form of powder, liquid, pudding, fiber, dessert, juices, yogurt and so on which can be consumed orally. They also have a wide range of applications in the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological conditions and gastrointestinal disorders.

The key market players are involved in the novel product launch contributing to the global market growth. For instance, in April 2018, Abbott launched a beverage Ensure Protein Max with 2 for people over age 50+ having protein deficiency. The beverage contains 30g protein with 150 calories and 9 amino acids and available in two flavors. The beverage is supplemented with 1g sugar and 22 vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin D, C, and E. Such novel product launch by market players is expected to propel market growth.

Dominant market players are also engaged in collaborations, mergers, acquisitions to enhance the product portfolio and improvise the nutrition portfolio of the company and study the clinical nutrition analysis. This has a positive impact on the global market. For instance, in January 2018, Filament BioSolutions, Inc. entered into a strategic collaboration with CHEO, Ottawa and Ottawa University for a project designed to analyze and study the clinical application of microme-based precision nutrition in IBD. The project was funded by CIHR and Genome Canada.

Moreover, there is rising awareness among people regarding a healthy lifestyle, and consumption of a nutritious diet for improving the body’s immunity and living a healthy and fit life. Along with this, there is a rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer. According to the research, loss of appetite, and malnutrition is observed due to the side effects of the clinical treatment. Due to this, the researchers are engaged in formulating oral clinical nutrition supplements by enhancing their nutritional value to counter the side effects of the clinical treatment. This helps in the overall growth of the market. The government and private organizations are investing and raising funds to cater to the problems of malnutrition by improving the R&D and healthcare sector. For instance, in September 2022, Biden-Harris Administration held a White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in America to solve the issues of food and proper diet related to nutrient deficiency due to diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. The conference stated that over USD 4 billion will be invested by the government in the food nutrition industry to improve the nutritional content in the food and promote a healthy living. Such initiative has led to the development of more advanced and effective oral clinical nutrition supplements, which has increased their adoption and growth in the market.

Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the oral clinical nutrition market. The demand for oral clinical nutrition supplements has increased catering to the issues faced due to malnutrition. In order to improve the body’s immunity, people have started consuming nutritious food, and supplements enriched with vitamins, fibers, and proteins. Moreover, these supplements are easy to consume. Thus, the global sale of these products has increased in recent years. Market players have also started enhancing the manufacturing capabilities of the food and nutrition departments to cater to the growing demand for quality and regulatory-certified food supplements.

Oral Clinical Nutrition Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the adult segment held a majority share of the market owing to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases as well as growing awareness about the advantages of clinical nutrition consumed orally to improve health conditions and nutrient deficiency.

Cancer care segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to its rising prevalence and hospital admissions for cancer treatment.

Institutional sales held the largest share in 2022. The rise in hospital admissions and a growing number of healthcare facilities such as long-term care centers globally is further driving the segment growth.

North America held the largest share in 2022 owing to factors such as a large geriatric population, chronic disease burden, and high public & private expenditures on healthcare.

Oral Clinical Nutrition Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global oral clinical nutrition market report based on stage, indication, sales channel, and region.

Oral Clinical Nutrition Stage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Adults

Pediatrics

Oral Clinical Nutrition Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Alzheimer’s

Nutrition Deficiency

Cancer Care

Diabetes

Chronic Kidney Diseases

Orphan Diseases

Dysphagia

Pain Management

Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea

Others

Oral Clinical Nutrition Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online Sales

Retail Sales

Institutional Sales

Oral Clinical Nutrition Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Norway Denmark

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



