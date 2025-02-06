Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market 2030: What Lies Ahead for Water Treatment?

Point Of Entry Water Treatment System Market Growth & Trends

The global point of entry water treatment systems Market size is estimated to reach USD 13.42 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rise in awareness regarding water contamination due to lead, bacteria, and chemical, micro-plastic contents is expected to fuel product demand. Other factors driving product demand include growing population, strong economic growth, rising number of household constructions, increasing disposable income, and high product awareness among consumers. The increasing levels of contamination have resulted in the rising product adoption, thereby boosting industry growth. The introduction of new technologies and incorporation of the IoT in the newly launched products are also likely to contribute to market growth. For instance, In March 2023, DuPont launched DuPont Multibore PRO and PES ultrafiltration membranes.

Customers who want to reduce the distress of modules required in water purification systems can use Multibore PRO, which acts as part of a multi-technology approach to water treatment applications in various sectors. Increasing collaboration activities among industry experts and market players are facilitating the introduction of innovative products. Manufacturers are also collaborating with governments of various countries to cater to specific needs based on the water quality and presence of pollutants in the water in the region. For instance, in July 2020, DuPont Water Solutions and Kenya Integrated Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (KIWASH) formed a cooperative project in Kenya to commission the installation of a water filtration system, which will purify drinking water by removing fluoride ions.

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Report Highlights

In 2024, the distillation systems accounted for the largest revenue share of 16.1%, attributed to the increasing demand for pure and safe drinking water.

By Technology, the disinfection methods are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, owing to the rising awareness of waterborne diseases.

The commercial application segment is expected to grow rapidly with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, due to heightened awareness regarding water quality and health standards in public spaces.

The Asia Pacific point of entry water treatment systems market accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.5% in 2024, attributed to the rapid urbanization and population growth.

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Report Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global point of entry water treatment systems market based on technology, application, and region:

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Reverse Osmosis Systems

Water Softeners

Disinfection Methods

Filtration Methods

Distillation Systems

Others

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Russia

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



