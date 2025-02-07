External Fixators Market Challenges Addressed by Enhanced Product Development

The global external fixators market size is expected to reach USD 1.39 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2030. The growing incidence of chronic diseases and the rise in the number of sports-related injuries are boosting the market growth. According to the Canadian Institute of Health, from 2018 to 2019, around 18,000 people were hospitalized due to sports-related injuries. Moreover, the rapidly increasing number of road accidents is expected to boost the need for external fixation surgeries. For instance, according to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), in 2019, around 20 to 50 million people in the U.S. were injured or disabled due to road accidents.

Moreover, benefits of external fixation surgeries, such as the lesser risk of Surgical Site Infections (SSIs) than internal fixation and lesser surgery time, along with continuous technological advancement are further propelling the revenue. For instance, In November 2020, Stryker acquired Wright Medical Group N.V. to strengthen its position and enhance product offerings in a high-growth segment of lower extremity and biologics. In February 2021, Orthofix Medical Inc. launched FITBONE intramedullary lengthening system in the U.S. and Europe markets to increase its penetration.

Key External Fixators Company Insight

Some key companies operating in the market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Stryker; Zimmer Biomet; Smith+Nephew; and Orthofix Medical Inc., among others. Strategic initiatives encompass mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen market presence, investments in advanced technologies, and product portfolio expansion to meet rising demand in trauma care and orthopedic surgeries.

Stryker specializes in developing and manufacturing a comprehensive range of external fixation devices, delivering innovative solutions for trauma and orthopedic surgeries to enhance stability, surgical outcomes, and patient recovery during fracture healing.

Smith+Nephew provides diverse external fixation systems tailored for effective fracture stabilization and limb reconstruction. Their advanced devices utilize modern materials and engineering to support minimally invasive procedures and optimize healing for orthopedic trauma care.

External Fixators Market Report Highlights

The computer-aided product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 due to continuous technological advancements and high usage of these fixators during surgeries

The circular fixation type segment led the global market in 2024, in terms of revenue share due to the advantages of these products, such as biomechanical characteristics and minimally invasive application

The fracture fixation segment held the largest revenue share of over 39.0% in 2024 due to the increased number of fracture-related injuries and demand for external fixation over internal fixation

The hospitals end-user segment held the largest revenue share in 2024 owing to advanced treatment options available in hospitals and a large number of patient footfall

North American was the leading regional market in 2024 owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies along with a high target population

List of Key Players of External Fixators Market

