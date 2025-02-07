Gardening Pots Market Opportunities Emerging in E-Commerce and Online Retail

The global gardening pots market size is expected to reach USD 25.17 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for public gardens and parks as a result of improved infrastructure of various cities at the global level is expected to expand the market size for gardening pots.

Booming population and rapid urbanization have made residential places in the cities and towns scanty, which is not enough to incorporate personal gardens. Thus, housing associations, municipalities, and urban development societies are offering their residents a healthy lifestyle by increasing spending on parks. These maintained parks have a variety of plants, flowers, and trees planted in a certain fashion to create a visual appeal. Therefore, gardening pots find use in these areas as they create aesthetic beauty.

Growing trend of the adoption of gardening among the millennials is expected to remain one of the key trends. For instance, in 2018, more than 27 million i.e., 64% of the U.K. population can be seen to partaking in gardening. The trend showcases an interesting insight that even though growing population and rapid urbanization is reducing the living space, gardening enthusiast have been working towards continuing their interest by creating small gardening pots in balconies and kitchens. Growing interest in planting flowers, fruits, veggies, and herbs in various sized containers and pots among common mass is a key factor driving the market.

For instance, in August 2019, Andrew Flynn and Martin Keane launched self-watering plant pots. These products will reduce carbon footprints by reducing the wastage of water, along with providing healthy growth to the plants. Additionally, these pots are made up of 100% recycled polypropylene. Additionally, rising importance of plastic recycling as a result of increasing concerns over carbon emissions in the manufacturing sector and implementation of various regulations at the global level are expected to ensure the access of recycled plastic raw materials to gardening pots manufacturers in the near future.

Key manufacturers include Biodegradable Pots; East JORDAN PLASTICS INC.; Garden Need; GREEN MALL; Hosco India; Landmark Plastic Corporation; Nursery Supplies Inc.; THE HC COMPANIES; THE POT COMPANY; and V G Plastech. Manufacturers are expected to increase spending on new product developments in order to expand their market size over the next few years. Additionally, the industry participants are expected to establish their strategic business units in developing countries including China, India, and Brazil, which have high concentration of middle-income age groups.

Gardening Pots Market Report Highlights

The refractory material segment dominated the market and accounted for a market share of 44.4% in 2023. Refractory material include hypertufa, terracotta, earthen, stone, concrete, and ceramic gardening pots.

The commercial segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. The segment involves the deployment of products in the gardens of hospitals, hotels, public parks, and malls. The emergence of green spaces in commercial areas is on rise to improve aesthetics, air quality and encourage relaxation.

The online segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The emergence of online platform has made the buying process easy and convenient for customers. Gardening pots can be heavy and the transportation cost for these can be high, online platforms removes this barrier by providing home delivery to customers.

List of Key Players in Gardening Pots Market

