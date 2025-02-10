Spa Services Market 2030: Catering to Male Wellness Seekers

Spa Services Market Growth & Trends

The global spa services market size is expected to reach USD 147.11 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2030. The spa services industry plays a vital role in promoting health and wellness while contributing to local and global economies. Italy, with its rich spa culture, boasts 380 thermal baths across its regions, supported by significant government initiatives like the 2021 USD 56 million funding for spa treatments. Globally, the demand for spas has grown due to increased awareness of mental health and stress management, with services expanding beyond traditional therapies to include innovative, holistic well-being solutions.

Modern spas are transforming to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Immersive spa experiences, such as those simulating natural environments, are gaining popularity, as highlighted by a 566% surge in searches in 2023. In addition, niche offerings like pet-friendly spas and private or gender-specific wellness services have seen significant growth. This reflects a shift towards unique and inclusive wellness experiences, supported by consumer demand for personalization and exclusivity in spa services.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Spa Services Market

Technology is reshaping the spa market, with advancements in AI, AR, and DNA analysis driving personalized beauty and wellness solutions. Brands like Proven Skincare and Function of Beauty leverage these innovations to provide tailored treatments for skin and hair care. This trend underscores a shift from generic solutions to customized experiences, aligning with consumer demand for efficacy and personalization, making spas increasingly appealing to a tech-savvy audience.

Sustainability has emerged as a key driver in the spa products segment, with consumers prioritizing eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced items. Brands like Biossance and Lush lead the way with sustainable practices and transparent sourcing. The growing preference for clean beauty, biodegradable packaging, and carbon-neutral products is shaping the industry, pushing brands to align with consumer values of health and environmental responsibility.

Gen Z’s growing spending power and emphasis on health and wellness are reshaping the spa market. Teenagers, in particular, are driving demand for skincare and stress-relief therapies, with their annual spa spending averaging USD 185, according to Piper Sandler Companies’ 45th “Taking Stock With Teens” survey, published in 2023. Spas are tailoring services like teen-specific facials and group wellness packages combined with targeted social media marketing. This demographic shift highlights the importance of catering to younger audiences to sustain growth in the wellness sector.

Spa Services Market Report Highlights

The hotel and resort spa segment accounted for a significant share in 2024. The segment is experiencing significant growth due to evolving traveler expectations and the increasing integration of wellness offerings. Emerging trends like IV therapy, cryotherapy, and medical-themed services are expanding spa offerings, further contributing to the market’s growth.

Demand for body treatments is expected to increase significantly from 2025 to 2030. These treatments, which range from massages and scrubs to detoxifying wraps and electromagnetic pulses, cater to various needs like stress relief, skin hydration, muscle relaxation, and body shaping.

Luxury spa services accounted for a majority revenue share of the spa services industry in 2024. Luxury spa services are thriving as wellness tourism grows, with travelers increasingly seeking rejuvenating experiences alongside leisure. Luxury hotels and resorts, recognizing this shift, have expanded their wellness services, often collaborating with top beauty brands, such as the partnership between Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts and Augustinus Bader.

Demand for spa services among men is projected to rise in the forecast period as awareness of wellness and self-care continues to grow, particularly among younger generations.

The Europe market for spa services accounted for a major share of the global market for spa services in 2024. The growing wellness tourism market in Europe is driving increased demand for spa products. Wellness travelers are known to spend significantly more than the average tourist, particularly at luxury destinations and yoga retreats. The market is dominant due to its rich historical heritage, exemplified by the UNESCO-recognized Great Spa Towns of Europe, and its appeal to high-spending wellness travelers seeking luxury treatments and professional retreats. With wellness travelers spending more than average tourists, Europe is a key hub for wellness tourism.

Spa Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global spa services market based on spa, service, type, end use, and region.

Spa Services Spa Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hotel/Resort Spa

Destination Spa

Day/Salon Spa

Medical Spa

Thermal/Mineral Spring Spa

Others

Spa Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Massage Therapies

Body Treatments

Salon Services

Others

Spa Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Affordable

Luxury

Spa Services End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Women

Men

Spa Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Indonesia Thailand Singapore South Korea

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africaa Qatar UAE



Order a free sample PDF of the Spa Services Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.