Hempcrete Market Report: Competitive Landscape and Key Market Players Evaluated

The global hempcrete market size is expected to reach USD 34.61 billion by 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. This market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2030 owing to the increasing global emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials. Hempcrete significantly reduces the carbon footprint of construction compared to traditional materials like concrete. With governments and environmental organizations promoting green building practices and energy-efficient construction under programs such as LEED and BREEAM, hempcrete is expected to emerge as a preferred choice for sustainable construction.

The growing focus on green buildings and renewable materials fosters market innovation. Private companies and start-ups are investing in R&D to improve the production process and enhance the performance of hempcrete. Technological advancements in hemp processing and lime stabilization make hempcrete more durable and cost-competitive with conventional materials. The increasing collaboration between governments, research institutions, and private players is also paving the way for the large-scale adoption of hempcrete in the construction industry.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Hempcrete Market

In addition, the relaxation of hemp cultivation laws in several countries, including India, the U.S., and Canada, has significantly boosted the supply chain for hemp-based products, including hempcrete. Governments recognize hemp as a versatile and sustainable crop with potential construction, textiles, and bioplastics applications. Subsidies, tax incentives, and funding for hemp-based businesses encourage farmers and manufacturers to enter the market, driving its production and adoption.

Despite the relaxation of laws in many regions, hemp cultivation is still subject to stringent regulations in some countries. The association of industrial hemp with its psychoactive counterpart, marijuana, often creates bureaucratic hurdles for farmers and manufacturers. Regulatory challenges related to permits, quality standards, and product certifications can delay production and increase costs. The social stigma around hemp further limits its acceptance in conservative markets, creating an additional barrier to growth.

The market is marked by moderate to high innovation, driven by advancements in material science and green building technologies. Innovations focus on improving hempcrete’s compressive strength, reducing curing time, and enhancing thermal insulation properties. Techniques like pre-casting hempcrete panels and developing hybrid composites with other eco-friendly materials are gaining traction. Despite these developments, the sector still faces challenges in scaling up production and addressing performance limitations compared to traditional building materials, leaving significant room for further innovation.

Hempcrete Market Report Highlights

Wall application accounted for a significant market share in 2024 owing to its excellent thermal insulation and moisture-regulating properties. Walls made from hempcrete provide natural insulation, keeping interiors warm in winter and cool in summer, which reduces energy consumption for heating and cooling. Its breathability prevents condensation and mold growth, making it ideal for environments with high humidity

Floor is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Hempcrete floors provide good insulation against heat and noise, enhancing comfort in residential and commercial spaces. These floors are often combined with lime-based screeds, offering a breathable and moisture-resistant base ideal for regions with fluctuating humidity levels. These qualities are driving their adoption of green buildings, particularly for flooring in eco-conscious homes and offices

The residential segment accounted for a major share of 59.8% of the global revenue in 2024, driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly housing solutions. Its fire resistance, pest repellence, and non-toxic nature add to its appeal, particularly for families seeking healthier living environments. Hempcrete is commonly used in residential buildings’ walls, floors, and roofs, aligning with the increasing adoption of green certifications like LEED and GRIHA in the housing sector

In 2024, the North American market was the largest segment, valued at USD 10.51 billion in the global market. Factors such as increasing investment in affordable housing, smart city construction, infrastructure upgrades and construction, and investment in the tourism sector are expected to boost the demand for Hempcrete products over the forecast period

List of Key Players in the Hempcrete Market

IsoHemp

Hempcrete Natural Building Ltd.

Americhanvre Cast Hemp

Lime Technology

Just BioFiber Structural Solutions

HempEco Systems

Hempitecture Inc.

Australian Hemp Masonry Company

Hemp Block USA

Dun Agro Hemp Group

Order a free sample PDF of the Hempcrete Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.