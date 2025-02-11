Generative AI in Music Market 2030: Revolutionizing Creativity for All

Generative AI in Music Market Size & Trends

The global generative AI in music market size was estimated at USD 440.0 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.4% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is driven by technological advancements that have made artificial intelligence (AI) more accessible and capable. AI’s ability to generate high-quality music compositions, harmonies, and even lyrics has attracted significant attention from artists, producers, and businesses looking to enhance creativity and efficiency.

These tools democratize music creation, allowing even non-musicians to produce professional-sounding tracks. Furthermore, AI-driven platforms streamline processes like mastering and editing, reducing the time and cost associated with traditional music production. This efficiency appeals to established musicians and aspiring artists, broadening the market’s reach. As AI continues to evolve, its ability to mimic human creativity more closely leads to wider adoption across various music industry sectors. This innovation is seen as a tool and a collaborative partner in the creative process.

The rise of on-demand music platforms and customized content is another significant factor fueling the growth of generative AI in music. On-demand music platforms increasingly utilize AI to curate personalized playlists and even generate new music customized to individual preferences. This level of personalization enhances user experience, driving greater engagement and loyalty.

Moreover, AI-generated music is used in background scores for films, video games, and advertisements, with high demand for custom, adaptable soundtracks. The scalability of AI allows these platforms to meet the growing demand for diverse and unique music content at a much faster pace than traditional methods. As a result, generative AI is becoming integral to how music is consumed and produced in the digital age. The ability to generate vast amounts of music quickly and efficiently makes AI an attractive solution for content creators and distributors alike.

The expanding applications of generative AI in the music industry fuel the growth of demand, particularly in education, marketing, and interactive entertainment. Generative AI tools are being developed to assist music education, enabling students to learn composition and music theory through interactive platforms. In marketing, AI-generated music is a powerful tool for crafting engaging and memorable advertisements. Moreover, the video game industry is leveraging generative AI to create dynamic soundtracks that adapt to player actions, enhancing the immersive experience. As more industries recognize the transformative potential of generative AI in music creation and usage, investment and innovation in this space are rapidly accelerating.

Software led the market, accounting for 65.25% of the global revenue 2023. The software component dominates the market because it forms the core of AI-driven music creation tools, platforms, and applications.

Transformers accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Transformers dominate the market due to their ability to model complex sequences and capture long-range dependencies in music composition.

Automated music composition accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023.

Music production and recording accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023 due to the widespread adoption of generative AI tools in professional music studios and home recording environments.

North America generative AI in music market dominated and accounted for a 38.6% share in 2023 due to its strong technology infrastructure and major AI research and development hubs.

The generative AI in music in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global generative AI in music market report based on component, technology, application, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Transformers

Variational Autoencoders (VAEs)

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Diffusion Models

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Automated Music Composition

Music Arrangement and Orchestration

Music Style Transfer and Remixing

Sound Synthesis and Design

Music Personalization and Recommendation

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Music Production and Recording

Film and Television

Video Games and Interactive Entertainment

Advertising and Marketing

Music Education and Training

Streaming Services and Music Platforms

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) KSA UAE South Africa



