U.S. Telecom Services Market 2030: Business Needs and Solutions

U.S. Telecom Services Market Size & Trends

The U.S. telecom services market size was estimated at USD 468.08 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030. The presence of major telecom service providers in the United States, such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, along with several others, is expected to drive market expansion in the coming years. These companies are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, as well as product launch activities, to drive their revenue shares. Furthermore, these companies are expanding their geographical presence across the country through the installation of towers and the establishment of R&D centers, aiding market expansion. For instance, in January 2024, DISH Wireless received a substantial grant of USD 50 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration for developing the Open RAN Center for Integration & Deployment (ORCID).

The U.S. accounted for a 24.83% revenue share in the global telecom services market in 2023. There is increased spending on 5G infrastructure by service providers in the country, aided by the fast growth of the smartphone ecosystem and demand for faster network speeds. A report by BCG states that by 2030, the U.S. 5G sector would contribute around USD 1.4-1.7 trillion in terms of economic growth. Another report by The Brattle Group in 2023 stated that there would be a six-fold increase in mobile traffic by 2033, highlighting the need for a strong telecom infrastructure. Leading companies are in the process of understanding and planning the deployment of 6G technology via strategic partnerships, which would create further growth avenues for the market.

The high rate of smartphone adoption in the U.S. has translated to a steadily increasing requirement for high-speed mobile and data services. A report published by Pew Research in January 2024 stated that smartphone ownership, as well as general cell phone ownership, has grown in the country. 97% of the American population owns some kind of cell phone; according to the research, 9 out of 10 people are smartphone users. These phones require efficient connectivity to allow for a seamless calling and internet usage experience. A shift to the remote working model during the COVID-19 pandemic heightened the adoption of online meetings and calls in business organizations, driving the demand for high-speed and reliable telecom services.

The still-growing popularity of streaming services that offer access to unlimited video and audio content, as well as other forms of media, such as games, has led to partnerships between telecom companies and streaming service providers. For instance, T-Mobile has a Magenta Plan that includes a Netflix Basic Plan (SD streaming on a single screen), while Verizon has an Unlimited Plus plan that can get users a Disney Bundle. Such developments are expected to intensify competition among players, leading to substantial market growth.

U.S. Telecom Services Market Report Highlights

In terms of transmission, the wireless segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 75.9% in 2023.

The consumer/residential segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 58.0% in 2023 on account of the rising usage of smartphones as well as the growing popularity of smart homes in the United States.

Based on services, the mobile data services segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.5% in 2023 aided by the rapidly rising usage of smartphones among consumers.

U.S. Telecom Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. telecom services market report based on service type, transmission, and end-use:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Fixed Voice Services

Fixed Internet Access Services

Mobile Voice Services

Mobile Data Services

Pay TV Services

Machine-to-Machine (Mobile IoT) Services

Transmission Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Wireline

Wireless

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Consumer/Residential

Business

