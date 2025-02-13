5G System Integration Market 2030: The Shift Towards Automation

5G System Integration Market Growth & Trends

The global 5G system integration market size is estimated to reach USD 62.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 28.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing investments in deploying 5G network infrastructures across major countries, such as the U.S., the UK, Germany, Japan, and China, are expected to drive the demand for integrating entire 5G infrastructure and applications across enterprises. This process helps enterprises to work as a centralized platform that assists in reducing overall complexity. Thus, rising investments in building 5G infrastructure, along with the escalating need to establish a 5G-enabled ecosystem, are anticipated to drive market growth.

Rapidly building smart cities have surged the adoption of numerous Internet of Things (IoT) devices globally. IoT devices require enhanced bandwidth to function appropriately. Thus, to provide high-speed broadband by supporting fifth-generation New Radio (NR), such as sub-6GHz and mmWave frequency bands, the entire infrastructure across these smart cities needs to be upgraded in line with supporting fifth-generation radio networks. Therefore, it is further estimated to boost the market growth from 2023 to 2030.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the 5G System Integration Market

Moreover, with the evolution of Industry 4.0, the adoption of industrial sensors and collaborative robots is gaining popularity in the manufacturing sector globally. Therefore, to deliver seamless network connectivity to these above-mentioned devices, it is anticipated to raise the demand for 5G system integration services to make entire manufacturing facilities compatible with supporting next-generation 5G NR.

Rapidly rising digital transformation has disrupted the entire operation of the manufacturing industry. This has increased the trend of the machine to machine (M2M) communications to increase overall productivity as well as streamline the whole process. Therefore, this has further expanded the need for high broadband to deliver uninterrupted connectivity to industrial sensors and robots. Therefore, the growing need for high broadband connectivity to establish seamless communication between machines is expected to elevate the demand for 5G system integration services in the next few years.

Furthermore, with the emergence of new technologies, such as network slicing and software-defined networking (SDN), the adoption of 5G system integration will witness a rapid surge to reduce overall enterprise infrastructure costs. Moreover, highly trained professionals will be required to implement and manage the fifth-generation system integration services. This is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak considerably impacted the overall market growth. Many enterprise offices temporarily worked with limited workforce capacity in key countries, such as the U.S., Japan, Germany, the UK, and South Korea. In addition, the network equipment providers delayed the deployment of 5G infrastructure due to the pandemic. However, federal governments across the above-mentioned key countries set new guidelines to reopen the business offices and released packages to boost economic growth. Therefore, it is anticipated to increase the demand for the global 5G system integration services over the forecast period.

5G System Integration Market Report Highlights

In terms of services, the infrastructure integration segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 29.7% over the forecast period. Large enterprises are increasingly focusing on building a 5G-enabled ecosystem considering the intense competition in the market. This is expected to propel the demand for infrastructure integration services during the next few years

In terms of vertical, the manufacturing segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.8% over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of 5G network services to offer seamless communication between robots and sensors

Based on application, the industrial sensors segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 31.0% over the forecast period. The rapidly growing market for industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the surging demand for cost-effective wireless connectivity across various sectors are boosting the segment’s growth

The North America market, in 2022, held the largest revenue share. The growth is attributed to growing investments by major 5G providers, such as Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T, Inc., and T-Mobile USA, Inc, in deploying 5G network infrastructures, along with growing demand for 5G system integration services across large enterprises to build a 5G-enabled ecosystem

5G System Integration Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 5G system integration market based on services, vertical, application, and region:

5G System Integration Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Consulting

Infrastructure Integration

Application Integration

5G System Integration Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Others

5G System Integration Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Smart City

Collaborate Robot /Cloud Robot

Industrial Sensors

Logistics & Inventory Monitoring

Wireless Industry Camera

Drone

Home and Office Broadband

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X)

Gaming and Mobile Media

Remote Patient & Diagnosis Management

Intelligent Power Distribution Systems

P2P Transfers /mCommerce

Others

5G System Integration Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Russia Italy

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico

MEA (Middle East & Africa) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia South Africa



Order a free sample PDF of the 5G System Integration Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.