Folding Bicycle Market Prioritizes User-Friendly Designs and Easy Portability

The global folding bicycle market size is expected to reach USD 1,410.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising importance of cycling as a recreational activity among the millennials in order to improve body fitness is expected to have a strong impact on the market growth. Furthermore, governments of various countries including U.S., Germany, U.K., and Spain are propelling corporate institutions to spread awareness among their employees regarding using bicycle for daily transportation. This, in turn, is expected to promote the scope for folding bicycle over the next few years.

Electric folding bicycles are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2025. These products are considered to be convenient and energy efficient, which do not harm the environment. Growing cost of conventional energy resources such as petrol and diesel is expected to drive the consumers to purchase these electric bicycles in the upcoming years.

26 inch products generated a revenue of USD 203.5 million in 2018. These products are mostly used for daily transportation and sports activities among the consumers in developed economies of Europe and North America. Mountain bikers prefer to use these size variants as they are easy to carry and provide the perfect balance in hill roads. Growing popularity of sports events including Downhill World Cup, Cross Country and Short Track, and E-MTB World Championships is expected to expand the scope for these size variants among the buyers over the next few years.

Online channel is the fastest growing distribution channel with a CAGR of 11.8% from 2019 to 2025. These retailers provide various add-on services including discounted prices, cash-on-delivery, and coupon benefits in e-commerce portals, which is expected to prompt the buyers to use this channel. Amazon, Walmart, and Aliexpress are some of the key e-commerce portals that offer foldable bicycles.

Europe was the largest market with a revenue of USD 176.3 million in 2018. The trend of using cycle as a medium of daily transportation is prominent among the population of many countries across the region including Germany, U.K., France, and Italy. However, growing real estate as well as parking space cost is driving consumers to purchase foldable bicycles, which are convenient to keep inside the house or corporate buildings.

Some of the key players operating in the folding bicycle market are Dahon, A-bike, Giant Bicycles, Helix, Bike Friday, Montague Bike, Brompton Bicycle, GOGOBIKE, Birdy Bike, and FOREVER Bicycle. Product innovation is expected to remain a key competitive strategy among the industry participants over the next few years.

The conventional bicycle segment dominated the global folding bicycle market based on product, with a revenue share of 73.1% in 2024. Conventional folding bicycles are preferred due to their easy availability and affordability.

Based on size, the 26” segment dominated the global folding bicycle market in 2024. Such bicycles are suitable for riders with a 5.5 to 6 feet height. Consumers’ growing preference to ride folding bicycles to their workplace and other city commutes is encouraging the demand for 26” bicycles.

The offline segment held the largest revenue share of the folding bicycle market in 2024. Consumers prefer offline buying as this channel allows riders to experience the feeling of the bicycle during test rides.

North America folding bicycle industry dominated the global market with a revenue share of 40.4% in 2024. The total number of cyclists in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico has increased steadily over the past few decades.

