Healthcare API Market Prioritizes Interoperability for Seamless Data Exchange

The global healthcare API market size is expected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to register a 5.4% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing demand for healthcare integration and adoption of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) by the HCOs are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Factors such as technological advancements in health care solutions and the co-existence of healthcare and IT services are expected to continue driving the adoption of healthcare API. It allows patients to get well acquainted with the doctors or specialist’s details and appointment suggestions. Increasing focus towards the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is expected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry players are trying to develop a fully integrated API solution to gain market penetration. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for remote access to patients’ data which is expected to boost the growth of the market. For instance, in May 2020, Change Healthcare launched a suite of solutions such as industry-standard APIs, hardware bundle, and software solutions in order to help telemedicine providers to deploy virtual care services.

Healthcare API Market Report Highlights

EHR access accounted for the largest share of 29.5% in 2024, owing to its ability to facilitate interoperability and streamlined clinical workflows.

The cloud-based segment accounted for the largest market share of 80.0% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

Providers accounted for the largest market share of 46.0% in 2024, owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease. This significant share can be attributed to the rising reliance on digital solutions to streamline operations, enhance patient care, and ensure compliance with evolving healthcare regulations.

The North America healthcare API market had the largest revenue share of 33.6% in 2024.

Key Healthcare API Company Insights

Some of the key companies operating in the Healthcare API market are Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Albemarle Corporation. These companies are engaged in various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions and expansion activities, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that operates in various industries, including healthcare, through its cloud, AI, and software solutions. The company offers Azure Healthcare APIs, which enables secure and interoperable data exchange using standards such as FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources).

Apple Inc. is a global company that designs, manufactures, and markets technological products, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs), and wearable and portable devices. In addition to hardware, Apple provides software, accessories, related services, and third-party digital content and applications. The company’s HealthKit API allows developers to build applications that securely manage and share health-related data.

List of Key Players in the Healthcare API Market

Practo

Apple, Inc.

General Electric Compan

Athenahealth

Oracle

Microsoft Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Greenway Health, LLC

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Salesforce, Inc.

