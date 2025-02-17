Pet Calming Products Market Outlook: Predictions for Future Trends and Consumer Behavior

The global pet calming products market size is expected to reach USD 24.34 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030. The pet calming products industry has witnessed significant growth, driven by rising pet ownership and increased awareness of pet well-being. As of 2024, 66% of U.S. households owned pets, with many treating them as family members. This emotional connection is fostering demand for calming products to address anxiety and stress in pets. Natural ingredient-based solutions, such as chamomile, valerian root, and L-theanine, are popular, reflecting a broader shift toward holistic pet care.

Brands are innovating to cater to growing demand. In October 2022, Pet Honesty launched all-natural cat health supplements, including a calming formula with chamomile, thiamine, and L-theanine to reduce destructive behavior. Similarly, Pets Choice introduced a CBD-based calming spray in January 2023, using CBD isolate oil to alleviate anxiety in pets. These launches highlight the industry’s focus on safe, effective solutions using scientifically backed ingredients.

The pheromone-based pet calming segment is thriving, driven by consumer preference for non-pharmaceutical options. Products like SENTRY’s portable calming diffuser and pheromone sprays are gaining popularity for their ease of use and effectiveness. This market presents opportunities for brands to develop premium, eco-friendly solutions using organic pheromones. Manufacturers leveraging this trend can capture a significant share of the growing premium pet care segment.

The rise of smart technology offers a new frontier in pet calming products. IoT-enabled devices allow pet owners to monitor behavior and adjust pheromone settings via smartphone apps, providing a personalized experience. These innovations align with the increasing adoption of pet technology, enabling brands to enhance product functionality and cater to tech-savvy consumers. This trend underscores the potential for connected solutions in the pet calming ecosystem.

The market is expanding with diverse offerings tailored to different regions. In Spain, companies focus on herbal supplements and treats containing chamomile, L-tryptophan, and ginger, addressing specific stressors like fireworks. Products like MediPaws’ organic hemp oil demonstrate innovation in calming and health maintenance solutions. As pet ownership grows globally, including among senior pets, the market for calming products is poised for sustained growth.

Dog pet calming products segment accounted for a significant portion of the market in 2024.Dog calming products are becoming increasingly popular among dog owners looking for ways to reduce their pets’ anxiety and stress. Dogs, like humans, can experience stress and anxiety, which can lead to behavioral issues and health problems if left untreated.

The pet calming gel & ointment industry is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Several brands have been entering this segment and releasing products. The Anxious Pet, for instance, offers Soothe Move CBD Soothing Balm. It relieves anxiety in dogs as well as cats while protecting heals, and moisturizing areas like elbows, paw pads, and snouts. The product contains 500 mg of CBD, 100% natural ingredients, and is tested by an independent third party.

Over-the-counter pet calming products accounted for a major share of the 2024 industry. Recent investment moves, especially mergers & acquisitions, have resulted in resource availability to develop new and innovative OTC pet calming products that are safe, effective, and meet the evolving needs of pet owners.

Demand for pet calming products made of herbal ingredients is projected to rise in the forecast period. Such products are gaining popularity as pet owners increasingly prefer natural, holistic solutions for anxiety and stress. Ingredients like chamomile, valerian root, and passionflower appeal to consumers seeking safe, chemical-free options.

The offline channel accounted for a major revenue share in 2024. Amidst the continued boom in the pet industry, several market players have been expanding their reach to tap consumers in an offline setting.

