DNA Microarray Market 2030: Overcoming Challenges with Next-Gen Sequencing

DNA Microarray Market Growth & Trends

The global DNA microarray market size is expected to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2030, registering CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The DNA microarray market is anticipated to witness exponential growth opportunities owing to the technological advancements and rising R&D investments by the leading participants. In addition, the increasing adoption of DNA microarray technologies in various applications such as genetic disease diagnosis, cancer research, and personalized medicine are the leading factors propelling the global market.

Rapid and accurate disease diagnosis is very crucial for the appropriate treatment of the patients. The recent advances in molecular-level interaction & detection technologies are upgrading clinical diagnostics services by offering novel solutions for diagnosis. Likewi se, the recent advancements in diagnostic DNA microarrays have opened new avenues for the market stakeholders. The DNA microarray technique has applications in genotyping, disease diagnosis, detecting abnormalities, and screening nucleotide polymorphisms.

Moreover, the global DNA microarray market is anticipated to witness exponential growth opportunities owing to the increased research funding, rising healthcare costs, technological advancements, and increased demand for the precision and tailored therapeutic solutions. For instance, according to Med City INVEST Precision Medicine, consumers are increasingly aware of the specific therapies, including precision therapy for treating chronic diseases.

In addition, increased investments by the leading players in the production of effective and advanced diagnostic tools and various strategic initiatives undertaken by the market participants are likely to create new avenues for expansion. For instance, in September 2022, Illumina, Inc. announced the launch of the NovaSeq X Series, a next-generation technology product that can produce more than 20,000 genomes per year. In addition, in September 2021, SCHOTT MINIFAB acquired an Arizona-based microarray solutions company. This acquisition is expected to help the company to strengthen its bioscience capabilities in the U.S.

DNA Microarray Market Report Highlights

The oligonucleotide DNA microarrays segment held the largest share owing to its cost-effectivity and higher capability to monitor the expression of every gene in the genome

The complementary DNA microarrays segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate because of its wide range of applications in polymorphism screening, genomic DNA clones mapping, and gene discoveries

The gene expression analysis segment accounted for the largest market in 2024 due to the adopting gene expression in different applications such as clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, microbiology, and other end-use applications

Based on end user, the academic & research institute segment dominated the market in 2024, whereas the diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the surge in genomic research funding and increasing awareness about the genetic testing in the region.

DNA Microarray Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global DNA microarray market based on type, application, end use, and region

DNA Microarray Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Complementary DNA Microarrays

Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays

Others

DNA Microarray Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Gene Expression Analysis

Genotyping

Others

DNA Microarray End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institute

Others

DNA Microarray Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



