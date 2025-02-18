Meat Processing Equipment Market 2030: Navigating Regulatory Challenges

Meat Processing Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global meat processing equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 15,037.4 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing consumption of processed meat among consumers coupled with rising food safety concerns is expected to drive industry growth.

The global demand for meat processing equipment has increased as a result of the adoption of contemporary biotechnology for the meat processing chain. Additionally, the U.S. government’s new requirements for food manufacturers are anticipated to boost recalls of meat products that undoubtedly contain plastic, metals, and other foreign elements.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Meat Processing Equipment Market

Owing to the growing population, rising disposable income, and increased demand for processed meat internationally, the market for meat processing equipment is expanding more quickly. In addition, it is anticipated that the growing demand for animal proteins and technical advancement will further boost the growth of the meat processing equipment industry.

Meat consumption in developed Asia-Pacific countries is evolving mainly towards premiumization and healthification. Additionally, consumers continue to have a strong demand for premium cuts of meat sold at grocery stores, and the biggest suppliers in the country are launching new items to suit this demand.

The meat consistency can be improved and contaminants can be removed with the use of meat processing equipment. The demand for meat processing equipment is increased by the continued predominance of meat-based cultures in many nations. The demand for processed meat has also increased as a result of an increase in meat consumption.

Companies are undertaking strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2022, Nemco Food Equipment acquired Ft. Wayne, Indiana’s, Meister Cook, LLC, a custom food equipment designer that has developed a range of solutions for large restaurant chains throughout North America.

Meat Processing Equipment Market Report Highlights

Based on equipment, the slicing segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 24.6% in 2024. In the slicing equipment segment, the demand is largely fueled by the rising popularity of pre-packaged and processed meat products.

Based on meat type, the beef segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 39.9% in 2024. In the beef segment, growth is propelled by the enduring popularity of beef as a staple protein in many diets.

Asia Pacific dominated the meat processing equipment market with the largest revenue share of 35.44% in 2024.

Meat Processing Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global meat processing equipment market on the basis of equipment, meat type, and region:

Meat Processing Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Slicing

Bending

Dicing

Grinding

Massaging & Marinating

Smoking

Tenderizing

Others

Meat Processing Equipment Meat Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Beef

Mutton

Pork

Others

Meat Processing Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany Russia Italy

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia



Order a free sample PDF of the Meat Processing Equipment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.