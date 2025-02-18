Plasmid DNA Contract Manufacturing Market 2030: The Future of Gene Therapy

Plasmid DNA Contract Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

The global plasmid DNA contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 1,117.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing popularity of cell & gene therapy, prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing and plasmid DNA has a wide range of uses in the healthcare sector are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

The field of gene therapy significantly broaden the treatment of viral infections, malignancies, hereditary illnesses, and immunotherapy. The therapy is, however, not yet widely used in clinical settings, and licenses have often only been given in particular countries. Examples of gene treatments include Spinraza, which is used to treat spinal muscular atrophy. However, government assistance, assuring sustainability, community involvement, enacting suitable regulatory legislation, and promoting entrepreneurship are vital to the success of any gene therapy programs in Africa. Hence, the growing adoption of gene therapy in the treatment of cancer is propelling the growth of the plasmid DNA contract manufacturing market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Plasmid DNA Contract Manufacturing Market

However, the COVID-19 resulted into positive impact on the plasmid DNA contract manufacturing market. There was an increase in demand for vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market would certainly benefit from the efforts of biotechnology companies that produce COVID-19 vaccines made from plasmid DNA. In 2022, it is anticipated that the incidence of COVID-19 would increase, thus advancing the need for COVID-19 vaccinations. For instance, India recently became the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 DNA plasmid vaccine. The ZyCoV-D vaccine has received the Drugs Controller General of India’s emergency clearance, making it the sixth vaccine to receive approval in India. Furthermore, it is the only vaccine that has been approved for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18. The fact that a DNA vaccination has been authorized for use in people for the first time, according to researchers from all around the world, makes the approval significant.

Plasmid DNA Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

Cell & gene therapy dominated the market with a revenue share of 60.3% in 2022. The growing confidence of people in the dependability, efficiency, and safety of gene treatments in the treatment of a wide range of chronic and genetic disorders drives the growth of the segment.

Based on therapeutic areas, cancer dominated the segment with a revenue share of 39.0% in 2022. The growing number of cancer cases increases the demand for cancer treatment therapies.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies dominated the market with a revenue share of 59.2% in 2022. There is a growing demand for innovative therapies requiring plasmid DNA. The companies investing in research also help to propel the segment market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR growth of 19.9% during the forecast period. The high burden of diseases, growing cancer cases, and growing adoption of plasmid DNA for developing vaccines and drugs for various diseases are the key factors driving the growth of the market in the region

Plasmid DNA Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global plasmid DNA contract manufacturing market based on application, therapeutic, end-user, and region:

Plasmid DNA Contract Manufacturing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cell & Gene Therapy

Immunotherapy

Others

Plasmid DNA Contract Manufacturing Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Plasmid DNA Contract Manufacturing End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Plasmid DNA Contract Manufacturing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway Rest of EU

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Rest of MEA



Order a free sample PDF of the Plasmid DNA Contract Manufacturing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.