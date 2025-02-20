Brewery Equipment Market 2030: The Rise of Craft Beer Innovations

Brewery Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global brewery equipment market size is expected to reach USD 26.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing number of brewpubs and microbreweries around the world, as well as customers’ preference for craft and artisanal beer over other alcoholic beverages, are likely to drive demand for brewery equipment during the forecast period.

Macro-breweries require a huge number of tanks and high-capacity equipment to assure uniformity in large-scale beer production, resulting in increased demand for brewing equipment. Furthermore, as consumers’ preferences for flavorful, natural, and local products expand, so will the consumption of craft beer which is expected to support market growth. For instance, Alfa Laval introduces the Brew 20 centrifuge for microbreweries. Alfa Laval Brew 20, which is compact, sturdy, and simple to install, provides prospects for even the smallest breweries to achieve both high-quality beer clearance and increased profitability.

The demand for brewing equipment is anticipated to rise throughout the forecast period as more people become aware of the health benefits of low- or no-alcohol beer, such as the decreased risk of heart disease, risk of the common cold, assistance with bone growth, assistance with sleep issues, and others.

Governments in a number of countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Mexico, and Canada, are promoting the production of craft brews and incorporating new breweries in an effort to boost employment and the economy. The high cost of commercially available beer will probably lead to the introduction of home brewing equipment for both non-commercial and commercial usage, which will support the industry’s growth.

Several brewers are significantly improving their brewing techniques and operations in order to differentiate themselves through the factors such as beer packaging and taste. As the industry’s level of rivalry rises, market participants are likely to focus more on developing high-quality, hygiene-quality, and superior products during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, Foodec Hygiene Plus cleanser decanters were introduced by Alfa Laval. It included numerous elements designed to improve hygiene.

Brewery Equipment Market Report Highlights

The macrobrewery equipment segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 82.0% in 2024.

The U.S. brewery equipment market accounted for 71.8% revenue share of the North American market in 2024, owing to fast-expanding beer demand, which resulted in brewery development by important brewers, fueling demand for the brewery equipment.

The major companies in the brewery equipment market are concentrating on expanding their production capacities and product lines in order to strengthen their market positions.

Brewery Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global brewery equipment market based on type, mode of operation, and region:

Brewery Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Macrobrewery equipment

Craft brewery equipment

Brewery Equipment Mode Of Operation (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Brewery Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia



