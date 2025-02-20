Middle East Cables Market Regulatory Landscape and Compliance Challenges Explored

The Middle East cables market size is expected to reach USD 15.52 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing preference towards tree retardant XLPE material is anticipated to spur market growth over the forecast period. New product and technology innovation is expected to catapult the demand across mature markets such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Increasing government investments for economic and infrastructure growth is expected to provide avenues to the Middle East cables market. Further, a tremendous increase in energy demand owing to ongoing infrastructure activities for Dubai Expo 2020 is also expected to drive regional market growth over the next six years. An increase in power transmission demand for organizing the FIFA World Cup 2020 in Qatar is providing avenues to the Middle East cables market.

The emergence of technologically advanced materials such as LVDC high-temperature superconductor (HTS) cable is expected to assist market growth. Stringent regulations and several government initiatives with various national development projects are expected to be the key forces driving the Middle East cables market. Volatile prices of key raw materials such as copper and aluminum are anticipated to remain key challenges for market participants. However, technological advancements and innovations to develop eco-friendly, low cost, and efficient cables are further expected to serve as growth opportunities for market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Middle East Cables Market

Middle East Cables Market Report Highlights

The low voltage segment led the market with a revenue share of 43.2% in 2023. Growing population in the region necessitates increased housing projects, driving demand for low-voltage cables.

The extra high voltage segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Commercial application held the highest market share of 64.5% in 2023. The Middle East has witnessed rapid urbanization, with cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Doha experiencing significant population growth and infrastructure development.

Industrial application is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The Middle East has undergone rapid industrialization in oil and gas, manufacturing, and construction, driving demand for improved power transportation and essential services.

Saudi Arabia cables market dominated the Middle East cables market with a market share of 34.6% in 2023. The cables market in Qatar is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% between 2024 and 2030.

Key Middle East Cables Company Insights

Some key companies in the Middle East cables market include Bahra Electric; Belden Inc.; Ducab; ElsewedyElectric.com; and FAHAD CABLES INDUSTRY FZE (UAE); among others. Market participants are adopting strategies such as new product launches, expanded distribution networks, geographic expansion, and other initiatives to maintain market share and competitiveness.

Bahra Electric is a manufacturer of cables in the industry, offering a diverse range of products, including power cables, instrumentation cables, and solar cables, all conforming to international standards. The company prioritizes quality and sustainability, partnering with major infrastructure projects across the GCC and contributing to Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives.

Ducab is a UAE-based cable manufacturer, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality cables and accessories for diverse sectors, including construction, oil and gas, and renewable energy. The company is renowned for its dedication to innovation and sustainability, producing products that conform to international standards and meet specific customer needs.

List of Key Players of Middle East Cables Market

Bahra Electric

Belden Inc.

Ducab

com

FAHAD CABLES INDUSTRY FZE (UAE)

HELUKABEL GmbH

Nexans

Prysmian S.p.A.

Riyadh Cables

Saudi Cable Company

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Middle East Cables Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.