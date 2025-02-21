Indonesia Halal Hair Care Market 2030: Building Brand Loyalty

Indonesia Halal Hair Care Market Growth & Trends

The Indonesia halal hair care market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.66 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing preference among the Islamic population regarding ethical consumption of beauty products has contributed largely to industry growth in recent years.

Additionally, rising demand for organic and vegan-friendly products by the consumers owing to increasing awareness regarding the detrimental impacts of chemical-based products has also driven more positive outlook for halal products in the region and across the globe.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Indonesia Halal Hair Care Market

Indonesia also proposed a law stating that all products must be halal certified by 2019. This has created huge potential for these personal care products, encouraging numerous multinational cosmetic brands to launch certified products. Expanding middle-class population and their willingness to pay premium prices for quality products has also had a positive influence on industry growth as well.

The demographic structure of the country, comprising of over 60% youth, has proved beneficial for importers and manufacturers of hair care products. Young people are attracted to innovative products as they support their ethical beliefs & changing lifestyles. Labels such as organic, animal cruelty-free, and vegan are not only influencing the Islamic, but also the overall population in the country.

Shampoos were the dominant product category in 2015, with over 33% of the revenue share in 2015 and expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. Hijab-wearing women often face issues such as dandruff, hair-fall and limp, dull, lifeless hair, which are being targeted using specific shampoos containing natural ingredients.

Indonesia Halal Hair Care Market Report Highlights

Shampoo dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 33.4% in 2023. Females widely use halal anti-dandruff shampoo for the treatment of specific complications, itchy scalp, issues such as dandruff, hair-fall, and limp, dull, lifeless hair, are aimed using particular and branded shampoos having natural and herbal ingredients.

Conditioners are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the projected years. They offer benefits to overcome hair issues by enhancing texture, volume, smoothness, and nourishment.

Hypermarkets & supermarkets led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.6% in 2023. It is now easier for customers to obtain halal-certified hair care products due to their increased exposure and availability at these sizable retail establishments.

Online distribution channels have experienced growth with a CAGR of 10.6% in projected years. The surge online has had a significant impact on how plates are distributed.

Indonesia Halal Hair Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Indonesia halal hair care market report based on product, and distribution channel:

Indonesia Halal Hair Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Shampoo

Hair Color

Conditioners

Hair Oil

Styling Products

Indonesia Halal Hair Care Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Order a free sample PDF of the Indonesia Halal Hair Care Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.