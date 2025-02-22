Mobile Mapping Market 2030: Navigating the Competitive Landscape

Mobile Mapping Market Growth & Trends

The global mobile mapping market size is expected to reach USD 89.74 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2024 to 2030. The mobile mapping industry is experiencing growth due to the widespread acceptance of satellite mapping technology, which is now seamlessly integrated into smartphones and other IoT-connected devices. This has created an increased demand for mobile mapping services, as the use of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) for tasks such as 3D mapping, environmental monitoring, machinery control, accident investigation, and disaster response continues to rise.

The mobile mapping market is also driving the development of new, automated, and high-speed data collection techniques, enabled by the latest 5G internet technology. Decision-makers in transportation, construction, and urban planning benefit from the valuable insights provided by mobile mapping systems, which inform planning, design, and resource allocation.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Mobile Mapping Market

A mobile mapping system is a technology that employs various sensors, including GPS, LiDAR, cameras, and Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs), installed on a vehicle or mobile platform, to acquire precise and current geographic data. The gathered data is usually processed and integrated into a digital map or 3D model, providing a comprehensive representation of the mapped area. Compared to traditional surveying methods, mobile mapping systems are often more economical, requiring fewer resources and covering more extensive areas in less time. They offer real-time data, allowing for efficient navigation and location-based services.

To provide even more comprehensive mapping data, mobile mapping systems can be combined with other technologies, such as drones and IoT sensors. They are valuable tools in a variety of industries, and their continued development promises more potential for innovation and progress. Additionally, mobile mapping systems are commonly utilized in agriculture and environmental management to map land use, track crop growth, and monitor environmental changes. This enhances crop yields, reduces waste, and promotes sustainable environmental practices.

Mobile mapping systems offer precise and current geographic data, enabling more effective navigation, location-based services, and infrastructure planning and management. Moreover, they can monitor environmental shifts, such as deforestation or water pollution, and promote sustainable environmental practices. However, anticipated hindrances to the market’s growth include concerns regarding privacy and data security, as well as the high cost of implementing mobile mapping solutions. Nevertheless, the integration of mobile mapping with wearable smart devices and the growth of mapping analytics are predicted to present profitable opportunities for the mobile mapping market in the projected period.

The mobile mapping market has been positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as mobile mapping technology has become increasingly popular for tracking the travel history and locations of infected individuals. Governments have also employed mobile mapping tools to collect demographic data and analyze the virus’s spread across different regions. However, the pandemic has caused disruptions in the supply chain and imposed government restrictions that have affected hardware manufacturers. Mobile mapping systems have played a crucial role in enhancing our understanding of the virus’s global distribution. Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and geospatial analysis have been vital tools in modeling the virus’s spread and subsequent activities like contact tracing, testing, and vaccine distribution. These tools have been able to consider the unique territorial characteristics of various regions.

The market is competitive and is anticipated to witness increased competition due to several players’ presence. Major players are spending heavily on research and development activities to integrate advanced technologies in mobile mapping used by several industries, such as manufacturing and mining, telecommunication, energy and utilities, BFSI, retail, and government has intensified the competition among these players. This has intensified the competition among these players. Some of the prominent players in the market include Trimble Inc.; Google (Alphabet Inc.); Leica Geosystems AG (Hexagon Geosystems); and Topcon.

Mobile Mapping Market Report Highlights

The hardware segment dominated the overall market, gaining a market share of 53.0% in 2023 and witnessing a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period

The GNSS segment dominated the mobile mapping market in 2023, gaining a revenue share of 48.0%. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.9% throughout the forecast period

The vehicle-mounted segment dominated the market in 2022, gaining a market share of 28.4%. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.1% throughout the forecast period

The agriculture segment dominated the market in 2023, gaining a market share of 47.0%. It is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 15.8% throughout the forecast period

The primary source markets for mobile mapping are the U.S., Japan, China, India, UK, and Canada. The U.S. will be the primary source market for mobile mapping companies

Mobile Mapping Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mobile mapping market report based on component, technology type, mounting type, application, industry vertical, and region

Mobile Mapping Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Mobile Mapping Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

GNSS

RADAR

LiDAR

Mobile Mapping Mounting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Vehicle-Mounted

Railway-Mounted

Drone-Mounted

Others

Mobile Mapping Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Asset Management

Automotive Navigation

Infrastructure Maintenance

Topographic Mapping

3D Modeling

Road Surveys

Others

Mobile Mapping Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Government & Public Sector

Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

Others

Mobile Mapping Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) UAE South Africa



Order a free sample PDF of the Mobile Mapping Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.