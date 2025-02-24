Soy Sauce Market Research: Key Findings and Strategic Recommendations

The global soy sauce market size is estimated to reach USD 75.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. due to increasing product demand as a flavor enhancer from food retail chains and restaurants.

Soy sauce is a key ingredient of many popular and emerging world cuisines like Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Malaysian. Growing health consciousness along with rising popularity of aforementioned cuisines across the globe will boost the product demand. Furthermore, key companies are launching new products, which will boost the demand further. For instance, Kikkoman launched Less Salt version of its naturally brewed soy sauce.

Based on type, the market is divided into brewed and blended. Blended type segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 53.8% in the year 2024. Blended products have a better shelf life and are cheaper than brewed soy sauces, which boosts their demand. On the other hand, brewed product type is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing awareness about the product nutritional values and demand for functional foods.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into household and food industry. Household application is projected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecasted period. Easy product availability at grocery stores and increasing demand for low-salt and -sugar and gluten-free products are the key factors driving the market in this segment.

Soy Sauce Market Report Highlights

The blended segment held the largest revenue share of 53.8% in 2024. Blended soy sauce offers a balanced flavor profile that appeals to a wide range of consumers, making it versatile for various culinary applications.

By type, the brewed segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. The rising consumer preference for natural and traditionally fermented foods has boosted the demand.

Based on application, the household segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing inclination towards home-cooked meals and the rising popularity of Asian cuisine in domestic kitchens are significant contributors.

The North America soy sauce market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to increasing consumer interest in Asian cuisine.

Key Soy Sauce Company Insights

Some key companies in the soy sauce market include Foshan Haitian flavouring & Food Co.Ltd., Kikkoman Corporation, Lee Kum Kee, Masan Group, BOURBON BARREL FOODS, and others. Companies are introducing new flavors and ingredients to remain competitive. Furthermore, several key players are pursuing various strategic initiatives, such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships with other leading companies.

Foshan Haitian, also known as Haitian, is a leading soy sauce manufacturer in the world. The company offers a diverse product lineup, including:Classic Series, Fresh Flavour Series, Preference Series, Organic Series, Old Word Series, and Salt-Reduced Series. Haitian is committed to combining traditional brewing methods with modern technology to produce high-quality soy sauces. Their products are exported to over 60 countries, making them a global name in the soy sauce industry.

Kikkoman is a renowned Japanese company with a history of over 350 years in soy sauce production. The company’s soy sauces are known for their rich, complex flavors and are enjoyed in over 100 countries worldwide. The company emphasizes quality and tradition, ensuring that their soy sauces enhance both Asian and Western cuisines.

List of Key Players in the Soy Sauce Market

Foshan Haitian flavouring & Food Co.Ltd.

Kikkoman Corporation

Lee Kum Kee

Masan Group

BOURBON BARREL FOODS

OTAFUKU SAUCE Co., Ltd.

YAMASA CORPORATION

Maggi

Guangdong Meiweixian Flavoring Foods Co., Ltd.

Okonomi

