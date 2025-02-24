Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market 2030: Insights from the Diagnostic Laboratories

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Growth & Trends

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market is attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for providing novel diagnostic tools. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is more prevalent in people with specific diseases, such as obesity, and diseases that may be linked to obesity, including type 2 diabetes. One-third to two-thirds of people with type 2 diabetes are projected to have NAFLD.

According to April 2021 study by NIH, up to 75% of overweight individuals and more than 90% of individuals with extreme obesity have NAFLD. An increasing obese population and unhealthy food habits are creating a favorable environment for the development of liver disease. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic liver disease is expected to fuel the demand for NASH biomarkers. The ongoing research activities in this sector are likely to sustain the market growth.

U.S. NASH biomarkers market size, by type, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

The primary factor pertaining to growth is the increasing incidence of chronic liver illnesses like nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and the need to develop ways for their early detection and diagnosis. The market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers has enormous growth potential despite the lack of a single reliable non-invasive procedure to diagnose NAFLD. Another growth factor is the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnosis methods as other diagnostic procedures available are intrusive and expensive, thus they are not suitable for patients.

Moreover, major key players operating in the market are focusing on collaborations aiming toward expanding awareness among the population is further propelling the growth of market. For instance, in June 2022, Echosens and Novo Nordisk announced a partnership to increase awareness about NASH and accelerate the adoption rate of noninvasive screening methods such as Echosens’ FibroScan system. The partnership strives to double the diagnosis rate of severe and advanced NASH by 2025.

The high cost of diagnosing NASH is a significant factor hindering the growth of the market. For instance, liver biopsy for NASH for monitoring and diagnosis of the disease can cost up to USD 3500 making it an invasive and expensive procedure. Furthermore, regulatory authorities such as the FDA have strict rules for biomarker approval, which is slowing industry expansion.

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Report Highlights

  • By type, the serum biomarkers segment held a larger share of the NASH biomarkers market since serum biomarkers are most effective and most widely used diagnosis tool
  • By end-use, the pharma & CRO industry segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the high demand for non-invasive tools for the diagnosis of liver diseases
  • North America dominated the global market in 2022, owing to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer
  • Key players operating in the market are focusing on collaborations and partnerships focusing on expanding the awareness about early diagnosis and presence of diagnostic tools for determining NAFLD and NASH

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Segmentation 

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market based on type, end-use, and region:

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Serum Biomarkers
  • Hepatic Fibrosis Biomarkers
  • Apoptosis Biomarkers
  • Oxidative Stress Biomarkers
  • Others

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Pharma & CRO Industry
  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Labs
  • Academic Research Institutes

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • U.K.
    • Germany
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE

