Surgical Gloves Market Segmentation: Understanding Consumer Preferences

The global surgical gloves market size is expected to reach USD 3,160.3 million by 2030, expanding at 5.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increase in people with chronic and long-term diseases is expected to remain a primary driver for growth. For instance, the U.S. department of health & human services reports that the main causes of disability and death in the country are chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. They also account for the majority of the USD 4.1 trillion in yearly health care expenses for the country, which stimulates demand for surgical gloves.

Growing awareness about the safety, security, and health measures related to the treatment of patients and emergency response incidents is expected to boost the demand for surgical gloves in the medical sector. For instance, the global patient safety action plan offers a framework for nations to create their own national patient safety action plans and to coordinate already-existing strategic instruments for patient safety improvement, thereby promising market expansion. In addition, the pandemic’s global spread has increased the need for surgical gloves, particularly in the medical field, to stop further infection transmission among individuals.

It is anticipated that rising healthcare spending in several nations, including the U.S., France, Germany, and Italy, will positively affect the demand for surgical gloves over the forecast period. To prevent the spread of disease-causing microorganisms between patients and medical workers, surgical gloves are frequently used by healthcare providers during procedures. Estimates from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) point to an average increase in health spending of 5% in 2020, which is primarily driven by the exceptionally high growth in government and mandatory spending (+8.1%) in response to the necessity to combat the pandemic. Furthermore, according to estimates from the OECD, health spending grew by almost 6% in 2021. These aforementioned factors will drive the demand for the surgical gloves industry in the coming years.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Surgical Gloves Market

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, at any point in time, 1 out of 25 hospitalized patients in the U.S. are affected by Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). These infections are one of the major causes of mortality and morbidity in the U.S. and account for a substantial escalation in healthcare costs every year. These aforementioned factors will drive the demand for the surgical gloves industry. Moreover, the presence of stringent regulations related to surgical gloves will further drive market expansion. For instance, the CDC advises against using multiple gloves while treating COVID-19 individuals or patients in general.

Surgical gloves operate as a barrier, shielding healthcare professionals from infectious illnesses. While doing medical examinations or surgeries, these gloves help shield doctors and other healthcare professionals from cross-contamination. Along with the patients, surgeons, patients, and other professionals present during the procedure, all run the danger of contracting an infection. Healthcare professionals who examine patients with contagious disorders must practice good cleanliness to protect their health.

To cater to the increasing demand for surgical gloves in the medical and healthcare sectors, companies are expanding their businesses through product developments, mergers, acquisitions, and geographic expansion strategies. For instance, in March 2023, Ansell Ltd constructed a factory in India with an initial expenditure of USD 20.0 million to manufacture surgical gloves. Furthermore, the factory will use 100% renewable energy and completely recycle its wastewater.

Surgical Gloves Market Report Highlights

The hospital end-use segment dominated the market and accounted for 63.8% of the global market revenue in 2022 owing to the widespread use of surgical gloves to aid doctors and patients in preventing cross-contamination and transmission of pathogens during surgeries. For instance, skin-friendly bio-gel surgical gloves were launched by Mölnlycke to lower the threat of allergic contact dermatitis for nurses & doctors, which led to market expansion

The sterile gloves segment dominated the market and accounted for 67.4% of the global market revenue in 2022. Sterile gloves are being used frequently across the globe as a result of growing hygiene and safety concerns. Also, government agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the usage of sterile barrier protection such as the use of surgical gloves, masks, gowns, and other items. This in turn is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of surgical gloves over the forecast period

Powder-free surgical gloves are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Powder-free gloves are treated with chlorination, which makes them less form-fitting to eliminate the use of powder for easy donning and removal. Rising preference for powder-free gloves across several industries, including chemical, medical, and food processing, is projected to drive the market over the forecast period

The online distribution segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of Internet and e-commerce platforms in various emerging economies such as India, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, the Philippines, and Turkey is driving the online distribution of surgical gloves

North America region dominated the market and accounted for 36.6% of the global market revenue in 2022. Factors including rising healthcare expenditure coupled with an increasing elderly population and growing awareness about healthcare-acquired infections among healthcare workers are anticipated to have a positive impact on the market

List of Key Players in the Surgical Gloves Market

Top Glove Corporation

Hartalega Holdings

Sempermed

Globus Group

Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Narang Medical Limited

MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Ansell Ltd.

Sun Healthcare (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Berner International GmbH

Dach

ERENLER MED?KAL SAN. T?C. LTD. ?T?.

Medline Industries, Inc

Order a free sample PDF of the Surgical Gloves Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.