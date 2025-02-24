U.S. Biscuits Market Segmentation: Understanding Consumer Behavior and Trends

The U.S. biscuits market is expected to reach USD 28.40 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Product innovation and mergers & acquisitions are two major strategies undertaken by key companies in the U.S. biscuits market. These are among the key factors contributing to market growth as manufacturers are reformulating their products to gain higher margins as well as meet health-orientated consumer demand. For instance, Mondelez’s belVita established a new trend in the adult breakfast biscuit market and gained the title of on-the-go packaging with nutritional credentials. Key players are consistently striving to widen their product portfolio by acquiring players of adjacent market segments. For instance, Turkey’s Yildiz surpassed US cereals maker Kellogg Co. and UK-based Burton’s Biscuits and became the market leader after acquiring United Biscuits in 2014.

Companies have adopted technologically advanced machinery such as robotics to improve their ability to rapidly prototype & launch new brands, introduce automated quality control instrumentation, maintain consistency in the workflow, and develop fully integrated networks to automate baking, packaging, & other operations. Key companies track sales in real-time using a network of handheld wireless devices and centralized enterprise resource planning systems. Companies are increasingly promoting their brands as free of trans fats, saturated fats, and artificial flavors & sweeteners, and promoting ingredients such as organic wheat flour, cane sugar, rice syrup, and corn starch. Thus, inclination toward low sugar and calorie content is motivating biscuit manufacturers to develop nutritious biscuits, thus presenting significant growth opportunities to the market.

The organized segment dominated the U.S. biscuits industry based on type, with a revenue share of 78.3% in 2024.

Crackers held the largest revenue share of the U.S. biscuits industry in 2024. This is attributed to growing demand from health-conscious customers, enhanced consumption stimulated by the growing inclination towards home entertainment, packaging innovations such as resalable bags, portion-controlled packets, and more.

Based on the source, wheat-based biscuits dominated the U.S. biscuits industry in 2024. This is attributed to factors such as enhanced awareness regarding the role of dietary preferences in well-being, increasing demand for healthy products, growing innovation, and efforts by major companies to align product portfolios with consumer preferences.

The supermarket segment held the largest revenue share of the U.S. biscuits industry in 2024. Companies and marketers prefer using supermarkets for offline distribution over others, as it ensures enhanced brand visibility facilitated by continuous footfall.

Some of the key companies in the U.S. biscuits market are Mondelēz International, Kellanova, Britannia Industries, General Mills Inc., Nestlé, and others. To address the growing demand from urban consumers and increasing competition, the market participants have adopted strategies such as improved distribution, enhanced focus on product innovation, new product launches, and collaborations with other brands in the food and beverage industry.

Mondelēz International, a company specializing in food product offerings, operates brands such as Oreo, Clif Bar, LU, Ritz, Tate’s Bake Shop biscuits, and more. Its biscuit brands include Barni, Chips Ahoy, Honey Maid, Kinh Do, Oreo, Prince, Tiger, Wheat Thins, and others.

Ferrero offers multiple products from various product categories, such as confectionery, chocolates, cookies, and others. It operates multiple brands, such as Nutella, Murray Sugar Free Cookies, Little Brownie Bakers, Keebler, and more. Its global presence and diversified product portfolio, supported by strong distribution networks, have added significant value to its brand positioning in recent years.

