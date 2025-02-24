U.S. Medical Display Monitors Market Challenges: Addressing Regulatory Compliance Issues

The U.S. medical display monitors market size is estimated to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in the number of diagnostic imaging centers across the U.S., increased adoption of hybrid operating rooms, rise in minimally invasive surgeries, increased cancer prevalence, and high volume of diagnostic imaging procedures are the factors responsible for market growth.

The display allows surgeons and medical practitioners to view diagnostic and surgical images in higher resolution for clear identification of tissues and blood vessels. A single monitor has the capacity to display data from optical microscopes, navigation displays, video streaming of the operating room, and diagnostic scans, to reduce surgeons’ burden to obtain data from different sources. This tool is of utmost importance for the radiologist, as it plays a key role in diagnosis accuracy and helps reduce errors.

Market leaders are developing display monitors integrated with computer systems to ultimately interact with all medical devices within the medical setting to enhance operability and improve data security. Additionally, to tackle issues like reduced radiology staff and increased work pressure on radiologists after the outbreak of Covid 19, Barco has developed a display controller. This eased their workflow and improved efficiency. However, the market dropped in 2020, due to the reduced elective surgeries, hospital economic instability, and reduced emergency room admissions. However, the market is anticipated to normalize by mid-2022.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. Medical Display Monitors Market

U.S. Medical Display Monitors Market Report Highlights

The greyscale segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 in the type outlook as it provides ease of workflow and is cost-efficient

The 16:9 aspect ratio segment held the largest revenue share in 2020

LED is the largest revenue-generating segment in this market owing to the Low energy requirement, brighter images, high operational life, reduced heat generation, non-reactive to the temperature-sensitive environment, and lower power consumption, in this end-user setting

The general radiology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the application segment as it provides diagnostic accuracy, reduction in errors, and constant need for high-quality imaging displays

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly concentrated in the U.S. with the presence of large players such as Barco, Eizo, Stryker, and Double Black Imaging. These players are constantly undertaking strategies like collaboration and acquisitions to strengthen their footprint. They heavily invest in R&D to develop newer products even during pandemic times. Newer players in the market obtain heavy funding from government bodies and healthcare organizations to fuel product research and adhere to the market needs. Thus, the market is challenging for newer players, but strategic collaboration with established players is said to improve their position.

List of Key Players of U.S. Medical Display Monitors Market

HP Development Company, L.P

Quest International

Stryker

Double Black Imaging

Steris

UTI Technology

NDS Surgical Imaging, A Novanta Company

Canvys

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Barco

Eizo Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Medical Display Monitors Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.