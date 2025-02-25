Spay And Neuter Market 2030: Trends Driving Growth in Pet Care

Spay And Neuter Market Growth & Trends

The global spay and neuter market size is expected to reach USD 3.06 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at 4.16% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The key factors driving the growth include a growing number of spay and neuter surgeries in key markets. Other factors such as increased expenditure on pets, increased awareness about pet population control, and increased government initiatives also remain strong growth drivers.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), companion animal expenditure reached USD 123.6 billion in the U.S. in 2021, rising from USD 103.6 billion in 2020, increasing by about 19%. This increase in animal spending has impacted all areas of pet care including spending on various surgical procedures such as spay and neutering.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in significant growth in the overall pet industry. The market witnessed a surge in pet ownership and increased animal spending. During the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns were imposed due to the pandemic in several key markets. Many veterinary healthcare providers suspended non-essential surgeries including routine neutering and spaying surgeries.

According to a study published in September 2022, by the University of Florida, there was a deficit of about 2.7 million spay and neuter surgeries in the U.S. between 2019 and 2021 because of the pandemic and its control measures. The market has, however, recovered gradually during 2021 & 2022 and is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

The growing awareness regarding pet overpopulation is expected to contribute to market growth in the coming years. According to the PETA organization, within just six years, a single female dog and her offspring can produce 67,000 puppies. As per the same source, a single female cat and its offspring can produce 370,000 kittens in seven years. This could lead to a massive surge in the population of puppies and kittens in animal shelters as there are not enough homes to house these pets. Hence, pet owners and animal welfare groups continue to opt for spay and neuter services to avoid the risk of overpopulation. This is estimated to propel the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the market is positively impacted by the increasing awareness related to the several health and behavioral benefits of spay and neuter surgeries on pets. For example, pets that are spayed or neutered at a young age have a lower chance of developing ovarian, mammary, uterine, and prostate cancers and infections.

Studies show that spayed/neutered pets are calmer and healthier as compared to unaltered pets. Also, timely spay/ neutering helps pet owners save on future costs as the cost of neutering or spaying is considerably lower than the cost of providing care for a litter of kittens or puppies.

Spay And Neuter Market Report Highlights

The spay and neuter industry was valued at USD 2.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at 4.16% CAGR during the forecast period

Based on animal type, the dogs segment accounted for the largest revenue share of about 60% in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of dogs as pet animals, especially in key markets such as the U.S.

Based on provider, the veterinary clinics and hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 as most of the spay/ neuter surgeries are performed at these facilities

Based on end-use, the animal welfare group segment, comprising shelters and rescue groups, accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. The pet owners segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

According to the Humane Society of the U.S., there are approximately 70 million strays in the U.S. An estimated 5 million to 7 million animals end up in one of country’s 3,500 shelters every year

North America contributed to the largest share of about 40% of the market by region in 2022 while Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period

Spay And Neuter Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global spay and neuter market based on animal type, provider, end-use, and region:

Spay and Neuter Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Dogs

Cats

Other Animals

Spay and Neuter Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Veterinary Clinics & Hospitals

Others

Spay and Neuter End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Animal Welfare Groups

Pet Owners

Spay and Neuter Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Poland France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of the Middle East & Africa



