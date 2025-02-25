Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market 2030: Trends Shaping the Future

Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Growth & Trends

The global switch mode power supply transformers market size is estimated to reach USD 3.79 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. An increase in the number of consumer electronics across the globe is augmenting the demand for the device. Additionally, high efficiency, compact size, and lower costs have led to the rise in the popularity of switch-mode power supply (SMPS) transformers.

Besides consumer electronics, SMPS transformers are widely used in applications such as machine tools, railway systems, industrial controls systems, security systems used in offices, railways systems, and electric vehicles. Thus, the increasing adoption of the above-mentioned applications is expected to increase the demand. Moreover, the advent of electric vehicles is anticipated to upkeep market growth over the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, with several well-established companies competing with each other and growing competition from small scale local players. Companies are focusing on providing products specific to applications and targeting niche customers to stay ahead in the competition. For instance, in May 2019, Pulse Electronics launched a new product line of high isolation ethernet transformers. These new products were specially designed to cater to medical and industrial applications where safety and functionality are of prime importance, and the working voltages are high.

In addition to application-specific products, other strategies adopted by market players to sustain the intense competition in the market include product innovation, enhanced product portfolio, and mergers and acquisitions. However, the transformers’ high-frequency noise is expected to pose a challenge to market growth in the near future. Similarly, the market is expected to experience a slight slump caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in supply chain disruption.

Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Report Highlights

The AC to DC segment dominated the global switch mode power supply transformer industry with revenue share of 47.7% in 2024. AC to DC SMPS transformers are primarily used in phone chargers and adapters, contributing to the high growth of the segment

The industrial equipment segment is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing use of vehicles that are equipped with SMPS transformers that allow DC to DC conversion of voltage.

Asia Pacific dominated the global switch mode power supply transformer industry with a revenue share of 35.8% in 2024. Presence of several electronics manufacturing sites in countries like China, Taiwan, Korea, India, and Singapore is driving the market in the region

The market is characterized by intense competition with the majority of the top players competing on product size and price to increase their market share.

Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the switch mode power supply transformers market based on type, application, and region:

Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

AC to DC

DC to DC

DC to AC

AC to AC

Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Communications

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others

Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan India Singapore

Latin America Brazil

MEA UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



