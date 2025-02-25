Body Fat Measurement Market: The Role of Education and Awareness in Consumer Choices

The global body fat measurement market is expected to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% of the overall revenue, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.Key factors driving the market growth include the growing prevalence of obesity and metabolism-related diseases and rising awareness about bodyweight management. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, more than 1.0 billion people are suffering from obesity; among them, 650 million are adults, 340 are adolescents, and 39 million are children as of March 2022. Obesity is not a lifestyle choice. It is recognized as a chronic disease with about 240 different medical disorders. For instance, according to the Harvard School of Public Health, maintaining a healthy weight is important for good health.

It decreases the chances of developing high-risk non-communicable diseases. The lack of awareness about obesity and weight management among people are a few major factors contributing to the rise in disease burden. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the industry due to unhealthy dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles. In July 2020, according to an article mentioned in medRxiv, obesity was one of the crucial factors for COVID-19. Thus, the demand for body fat measurement devices is anticipated to increase as the contraction risk among obese patients is high. Moreover, complete lockdowns and a resultant rise in the adoption of the work-from-home model have immobilized people’s lifestyles. However, many consumers seek exercise plans with increased health consciousness and home fitness workshops. These would drive the industry in the coming years.

Body Fat Measurement Market Report Highlights

Bioimpedance analyzers accounted for the largest share in 2022. The rising number of fitness clubs and increasing technological advancements, such as AI, are the key factors contributing to the segment growth

Based on end-user, the fitness centers & gymnasiums segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

According to International Health, Racquet & Sports Club Association (IHRSA), there were around 31,028 registered fitness club centers in the U.S. in 2022

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to the high prevalence of obesity-related diseases and the presence of key manufacturers in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of obesity in the region

For instance, according to a report by MDPI in 2022, obesity is a global health crisis that has reached countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea. There is an estimated 40.9% overweight/obese adult population in Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key market players are undertaking various strategic initiatives, such as signing new partnership agreements, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and geographic expansions, to strengthen their manufacturing capacities, thus providing a competitive advantage. For instance, in October 2022, Inbody Ltd. partnered with iLoveKickboxing to provide on-site body composition testing at Canada and U.S. locations. Also, in January 2022, the company partnered with Orangetheory Fitness to provide accurate and reliable body composition information to its members across studios globally.

