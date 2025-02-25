Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market 2030: Driving Innovations in Drug Safety

Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market Growth & Trends

The global toxicity testing outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 6.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.52% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing attrition rate in preclinical studies is stimulating demand for the outsourcing of preclinical studies to the CROs, which offer end-to-end services including toxicology testing services. Also, rising growth and innovation in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, augment in R&D, and increasing ethical concerns about animal use are driving the enlargement of the market.

COVID-19 has significantly impacted the market for toxicity testing outsourcing. During the crisis, vaccine, medical device, and biologic contract research and manufacturing service providers played a predominant role in meeting the needs of pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, and other end users. These organizations have been actively working towards the development of healthcare products that can be used as a treatment for patients, suffering from COVID-19 with mild symptoms, since the end of 2019. And these products require toxicity testing at each stage to assess safety and effectiveness, thus contributing to market growth.

Companies in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries operate in an environment that is becoming more complex to understand. Improvements in many therapeutic areas, as well as the emergence of new types of therapies such as genetically targeted therapies, biologics, stem cell therapies, and other treatment modalities, have resulted in more complex development and regulatory pathways. To develop a treatment that is secure and efficient, it is necessary to do toxicity testing at each stage, which is boosting the market’s growth.

Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market Report Highlights

In 2024, the in vitro segment dominated the market, accounting for a revenue share of 57.97%. This growth is anticipated to be fueled by several factors, including increased product development activities, rising R&D spending, growing toxicological awareness, and an increasing preclinical pipeline.

GLP segment accounted for the larger market share in 2024. Clinical studies, including safety pharmacology, genotoxicity, and repeated toxicity, are mandatory for safe exposure to humans and must be performed as per the standards of GLP.

In 2024, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market, accounting for a revenue share of 61.41%.

North America toxicity testing outsourcing market dominated the global market in 2024 with the largest share of 43.13%. This can be attributed to the growth of the pharmaceutical industries in the U.S. and Canada.

Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global toxicity testing outsourcing market on the basis of on method, GLP, end-use and region:

Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

In vitro

In vivo

Toxicity Testing Outsourcing GLP Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

GLP

Non GLP

Toxicity Testing Outsourcing End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic And Research Institutes

Others

Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China India Japan Thailand Soth Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



