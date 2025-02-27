Asia Pacific Drug Development Market 2030: Innovations Shaping the Future

Asia Pacific Drug Development Market Growth & Trends

The Asia Pacific drug development market size is expected to reach USD 75.06 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. Challenges pertaining to the escalating research costs and shrinking revenue faced by major pharma companies have led to the significant expansion of Asian drug development sector. A rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, low operating costs, and a growing patient population have contributed to the recognition of Asian countries as an ideal site for low-cost drug development.

Furthermore, the growing acceptance of clinical trial data generated in Asia by Western drug regulators, including the EMA and U.S. FDA, is one of the key market drivers. This is primarily because of the increasing similarities of Asian disease demographics to that of the Western nations.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Asia Pacific Drug Development Market

Various government policies have been formulated to promote implementation of digital and advanced analytics, such as artificial intelligence, in the region. Moreover, the pharma companies are collaborating with AI-based companies to leverage algorithms and cloud computing to transform their drug development process.

The contract research organizations are experiencing increasing levels of interest in Asian countries from their U.S. –based client base. This is a testament to the lucrative growth of Asia Pacific market, driving its growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Drug Development Market Report Highlights

Outsourced mode of pharmaceutical development led the market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to the fact that the companies are investing or redirecting their significant investments from already existing R&D centers in Europe and U.S. to emerging centers in Asia

Analytical & stability studies captured the largest revenue share in the market, due to the high usage of advanced and relative expensive technologies such as Electron Paramagnetic Resonance (EPR) spectroscopy

Oncology is estimated to be the highest revenue generating segment, due to the presence of a substantial number of cancer targeting therapeutics in clinical development phase. This segment is expected to maintain a fast CAGR during the forecast period owing to wide acceptance of personalized therapy in cancer treatment

Strong government support for innovation and large and diverse domestic pharma industry of China has led to the dominance of China over other countries in the Asia Pacific drug development market

Furthermore, the launch of several start-ups in India is expected to serve as a significant source of revenue to the Indian pharmaceutical industry

In house global pharmaceutical manufacturers such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca are also striving to gain competitive ground in the Asian market

Asia Pacific Drug Development Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Asia Pacific drug development market on the basis of mode, process step, therapeutic area, and country:

Asia Pacific Drug Development Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

In house

Outsourced

Asia Pacific Drug Development Process Step Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Process Research Development

Formulation

Analytical & Stability Studies

DMPK

Safety Assessment (Toxicology)

Regulatory Compliance

Packaging

Asia Pacific Drug Development Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Oncology

Inflammation & Immunology

Cardiology

Neuroscience

Others

Asia Pacific Drug Development Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Thailand



Order a free sample PDF of the Asia Pacific Drug Development Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.