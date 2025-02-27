Chemical Anchors Market 2030: Innovations Driving Construction Forward

Chemical Anchors Market Growth & Trends

The global chemical anchors market size is expected to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for chemical anchors across industrial and infrastructure projects owing to their superior performance and durability is expected to propel market growth.

Furthermore, the growing demand for anchors that are easy to install and are more efficient and reliable, coupled with the popularity of the technologies used in its production, is driving manufacturers to continuously engage in innovation, requiring them to take the necessary steps to maintain and improve the product standards.

Technological improvements have increased the functioning of the product. The product provides a fair shelf life and a high level of corrosion resistance that is at par with its counterpart two-component epoxy polyamide coatings. Epoxy is an important component in the chemical anchoring formulation, hence boosting its application as compared to its counterparts.

One of the major factors influencing the production is raw material availability, distribution network, and favorable geographical locations. The primary raw material used in the manufacturing of chemical anchors is polymer, which is directly being sourced from China. Major manufacturers have long-term tie-ups with key raw material suppliers from the country owing to the low cost and efficient supply chain.

However, in the post-pandemic scenario, manufacturers are looking for a diversified supply chain by focusing on raw material procurement from multiple locations. Thereby creating opportunities for a large number of manufacturers who are looking to build long-standing partnerships.

The use of the Internet of Things (IoT) has enabled companies to harness data in industrial environments, wherein they have started collecting data to understand and improve operational performance. Hilti Group in February 2020 paved the way for IoT to enter into the fasteners market by launching IoT-enabled smart fasteners that identify and document anchors, screws, and bolts installed.

Chemical Anchors Market Report Highlights

By product, capsule adhesive anchors are expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing use of the product in the infrastructure and commercial segments

Hybrid systems are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period owing to their ability to fill in any defects and make the hole airtight with 100% adhesion, resulting in increased load strength

The infrastructure segment accounted for the largest share, over 39.8%, in 2024 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Europe chemical anchors industry dominated globally with a 33.4% revenue share in 2024. Supportive government efforts, significant pay increases, and continual job creation are factors driving the region’s economic development.

Chemical Anchors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global chemical anchors market based on product, resin, application, and region:

Chemical Anchors Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Injectable Adhesive

Capsule Adhesive

Chemical Anchors Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Polyester

Unsaturated Polyester

Epoxy Acrylate

Pure Epoxy

Hybrid Systems

Chemical Anchors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Industrial

Chemical Anchors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia



