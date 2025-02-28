Curling Irons Market Emerges as Key Player in the Global Hair Care Industry

The global curling irons market size is expected to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Availability of hair styling tools offering digitally precise heat and speed adjustments along with vitamin coatings for better protection from heat is contributing to the growth. In addition, the rising preference for affordable grooming products and hair appliances is projected to result in the growth of the product over the forecast period.

Rapid technological advancements are anticipated to drive the demand for curling irons. The introduction of digitally-controlled appliances with faster heating times and a 360-degree curling option has advanced the product features, which is expected to attract consumers. For instance, T3 Micro Inc. offers TWIRL 360, which is an auto-rotating curling iron incorporating Digital T3 SinglePass technology to maintain even temperature and to form flawless curls.

Innovation and introduction of additional product features are also expected to fuel the growth. For instance, the Nutrifusion line by Revlon, Inc. offers three curling irons and one straightener to help hair conditioning, with moringa and macadamia to protect the natural luster of hair. In October 2018, Dyson launched a new hair styling product, the Airwrap Styler. The product can be used to easily curl, wave, smooth, and dry hair with the help of air currents and a low amount of heat. The rising popularity of fashion influencers and online hairstyling tutorials is anticipated to further propel the demand for curling irons. Beauty brands are focusing on engaging consumers through beauty bloggers, fashion influencers, and celebrities.

In terms of product, curling tongs led the market in 2023. Advanced features such as manual heat adjustments are expected to drive the product demand in the forthcoming years. Different materials, such as ceramic, simple metal, and tourmaline are used in the heating plate to protect hair strands and to eliminate damage. This factor is expected to boost the acceptance of curling irons among professionals as well as regular consumers.

The residential application segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030. Rising preference for low cost self-grooming appliances for at-home styling is expected to drive the growth. Also, increased travel and tourism activities encourage consumers to buy portable appliances, which in turn is projected to boost the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, Conair Corporation provides Conair MiniPRO Cordless 3/4-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron compatible with traveling.

North America dominated the global curling irons market, accounting for a 35.00% revenue share in 2023. The presence of a high number of hair-stylists in the region is also expected to drive the demand for curling irons from the commercial application segment. To put this into perspective, over 45000 people in Texas were employed in the hairstylist industry in 2017. Thus, the regional market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Curling Irons Market Report Highlights

Curling tongs dominated the market and accounted for a share of 47.2% in 2023 due to their versatility and ability to create various types of curls, ranging from tight ringlets to loose waves.

The commercial segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 75.1% in 2023. The widespread use of these devices in beauty parlors, hair salons, and the broader beauty industry is driving the segment growth.

Asia Pacific curling irons market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

List Of Key Players Curling Irons Market

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Conair LLC

Helen of Troy

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

LUNATA BEAUTY

Dyson

Revlon

Andis Company

Geloon

KRISTIN ESS HAIR

