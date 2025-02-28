Forensic Genomics Market Rises with Demand for Rapid Testing and Analysis Solutions

The global forensic genomics market size is expected to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.92% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This is owing to a significant increase in violent crimes, globally. Murder, intentional homicide, robbery, etc. are the key factors driving the growth of the industry. The Federal Bureau of Investigation predicted that there will be 1.31 million violent crimes in 2021. Homicides accounted for approximately 40.00% since before the pandemic, according to the FBI’s estimated homicide data. Forensic DNA profiling allows the identification of individuals of those who are already known to the investigating authorities.

New genetic markers have been produced as a result of recent research and they have the potential to address some significant shortcomings in DNA profiling techniques. In addition, several developments allow new kinds of relevant information to be obtained from biological samples. These include new molecular techniques for locating individuals that investigators were previously unaware of, and novel molecular approaches to support connections between criminal acts and sample donors. Such advancements in genomics, genetics and molecular biology are expected to enhance human forensic casework in the coming years. Advancements in technology have helped scientists create DNA fingerprints with smaller samples of DNA, therefore a suspect can be identified from a small amount of blood sample.

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) offers results quickly and at a lower cost than other conventional techniques. Accordingly, to improve DNA testing accuracy, the number of regions used in STR analysis increased from 13 to 20 in 2017. In February 2022, researchers from the University of Washington along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security used DNA testing of ivory shipments confiscated by law enforcement to identify the global criminal groups involved in ivory smuggling out of Africa. The kits & consumables product segment captured the highest revenue share in 2024 due to the high public & private investments in the development of DNA forensics.

The consumables include centrifuge tubes, cotton swabs, and filter baskets among others. The capillary electrophoresis method segment dominated the industry in 2024. Capillary electrophoresis is a fully automated technique used for detecting and separating Short Tandem Repeat (STR) alleles in genomic laboratories. Criminal testing was the largest application segment in 2024 owing to the increasing use of molecular testing technology for criminal investigation. North America dominated the global industry in 2024 due to various technological developments in the forensic sciences and growing investigation consent for forensic processes, such as biometric analysis methods and DNA profiling.

Forensic Genomics Market Report Highlights

The growth of the overall market is attributed to the increasing crime rates along with the introduction of advanced technology for forensic testing

In 2024, the kits & consumables segment dominated the market, accounting for 67.23% of total revenue, And the software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

The capillary electrophoresis (CE) segment dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of 36.96% and The next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Key players are focusing on several strategic alliances, which, in turn, is driving the global industry

The facility is equipped with advanced technologies, which would help researchers make evidence-based decisions

The partnership would provide affordable whole genome sequencing services for complex samples and standardize bioinformatic techniques for FIGG analysis

