Sample Preparation Market 2030: Assessing Market Challenges and Restraints

The global sample preparation market size is expected to reach USD 11.27 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030. The need to develop quick, inexpensive, and environment friendly sample preparation processes has prompted the development of novel approaches that eventually help to reduce the number of extraction steps, lower solvent usage, and automate the sample preparation system, which would further fuel the market.

The market is anticipated to rise as a result of elements including quick improvements in sample preparation and collection and an increase in expenditures on research & development in biosciences. For instance, as per the France Healthcare Innovation 2030 study released in June 2021, France has 750 biotech enterprises and 3,100 health tech businesses totaling 455,000 employees. As a result, there will be a rise in the use of life science products in the discovery and development of novel medicines, which is predicted to open up markets for sample preparations required by research labs for the production of new drugs.

The market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The primary crucial component of the pandemic was diagnostic RT-PCR testing, which was carried out by sample collection and patient swab preparation. This helped to spur the expansion of the global market. Furthermore, clinical trials have become more prevalent recently, thriving the investments and developments in the sector of research and development that result in the introduction of new products. Additionally, due to an increase in activities for research and development for sample preparation across all regions, fueling the market growth.

Additionally, it is anticipated that throughout the course of the projection period, the market would rise significantly due to the rising number of clinical trials, and product introductions related to sample preparation. For instance, in March 2022, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences introduced the CellMek Sample Preparation System (SPS). This SPS is fully automated for clinical flow cytometry and provides on-demand processing for a variety of sample types to support laboratories’ capacity expansion. As a result of the aforementioned factors, the market under study is anticipated to increase throughout the given time frame.

Additionally, the global market is anticipated to increase as a result of recent product releases and existing market participants who are focusing on the development of healthcare infrastructure for life sciences and pharmaceuticals. For example, in June 2022, the AccelerOme Automated Sample Preparation Platform was featured by Thermo Fisher Scientific at the 70th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conferences on Mass Spectrometry. Similarly, in February 2022, Biotage announced the release of the TurboVap 96 Dual, a complex well plate evaporator with two separate and independently regulated evaporation chambers that builds on the respectable basis of the Biotage TurboVap line of products. The increased well-plate evaporation inside the sample preparation workflow is supported by the new TurboVap 96 Dual. As a result, such advances are anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Sample Preparation Market Report Highlights

The consumables segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 61.99%, and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

The protein preparation segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 45.06%, and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

The genomics segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 30.94%, and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

The diagnostic center segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 40.66%, and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

North America sample preparation market has established global dominance in 2024 with a 41.21% share.

Sample Preparation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sample preparation market on the basis of product, technique, application, end-use, and region:

