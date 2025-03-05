Terminal Sterilization Services Market Segmentation: Key Applications in Various Industries

The global terminal sterilization services market size is expected to reach USD 24.39 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.08% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing the number of hospital-acquired infections globally is likely to stimulate the market demand. For instance, as per the Patient Care Link Organization, in the U.S. alone, the CDC has estimated that hospital-acquired infections account for 1.7 million infections & 99,000 HAIs-associated deaths. Terminal sterilization services help in sterilizing instruments used during surgical cases. Thus, with the increase in number of HAIs, hospitals are expected to use terminal sterilizers, thereby, impelling the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the increase in surgical procedures is expected to increase the demand for terminal sterilization services during the forecast period. For instance, as per Jama Network, there were an estimated number of 13,108,567 surgical procedures identified in 2019 in the U.S. Similarly, according to the Australian Institute of Health & Welfare, 754,600 patients were admitted for surgery in the public hospitals. Moreover, as per a similar source, the gastrointestinal endoscopy had the largest growth of 107% in 2018. Endoscope needs to be sterilized after their use, and are sterilized by moist heating. Thus, with the increase in number of endoscopic procedures, the market is expected to impel during the forecast period.

Furthermore, with a decline in population suffering from COVID-19, the earlier postponed elective surgeries are expected to be scheduled in near future, as a result, the risk of HAIs and other infections in anticipated to increase. Additionally, many companies were involved in various strategies such as merger & acquisition, product development, & geographic expansion. For instance, in September 2021, Nelson Labs & Sterigenics Germany GmbH announced opening a laboratory and expanding its sterilization facilities in Wiesbaden, Germany. This was expected to help the company capitalize on the growing demand for sterilization facilities. Thus, due to the aforementioned factors, the terminal sterilization services market is anticipated to grow significantly during the post-COVID period.

Terminal Sterilization Services Market Report Highlights

The ethylene oxide segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 40.99% in 2024. This growth can be attributed to its effectiveness in sterilizing a wide range of heat-sensitive medical devices.

The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The increasing burden of HAIs is primarily boosting the demand for sterilization in hospitals and other healthcare settings.

The North America terminal sterilization services market held the largest revenue share of 35.43% in 2024.

The Asia Pacific terminal sterilization services market is set for significant growth, driven by several key factors such as the presence of numerous local players in countries such as China and Japan, as these companies introduce innovative products tailored to regional needs, increasing competition and accessibility.

List of Key Players of Terminal Sterilization Services Market

3M

STERIS

Getinge

ASP (Fortive)

Belimed, Inc. (Metall Zug Group)

Sterigenics U.S., LLC – A Sotera Health Company

Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A.

Olympus Corporation

Steelco S.p.A.

