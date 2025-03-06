Voice Picking Solution Market Opportunities: Emerging Markets and New Applications

The global voice picking solution market size is estimated to reach USD 6.80 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The number of warehouses and distribution centers operating across the world is increasing rapidly in line with the growing online groceries sales; policies, such as next-day delivery, being pursued by retailers; and the subsequent growth of the eCommerce and retail industries. As a result, organizations are aggressively adopting various solutions, such as voice picking solutions, to meet the customers’ requirements. Changing consumer behavior and the growing emphasis on customer satisfaction is also prompting enterprises to opt for a voice picking solution.

Companies operating in several industry verticals are implementing some or the other kind of voice picking solution to enhance their warehouse operations. A voice picking solution is particularly used to assist in the picking process, among other tasks. It can also be integrated with RF scanning to overhaul the entire process. A typical can work efficiently even in the noisiest warehouse environments. Moreover, it is also offered with software to support multiple languages, thereby eliminating the communication barrier. Such a flexible nature is widening the application portfolio of these solutions to cover diverse industry verticals, including transportation & logistics, retail, and food & beverage, among others.

A voice picking solution can facilitate real-time communication between the warehouse management system and the distribution system. The use of voice-based technology can particularly help distribution centers in improving accuracy and productivity, reducing employee training time, and subsequently optimizing the warehouse operations. As such, a voice picking solution can help warehouses in augmenting revenues, increasing the number of customers served, and managing the inventory efficiently. All these factors are expected to contribute significantly to encourage the adoption of voice picking solutions and drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Voice Picking Solution Market Report Highlights

Based on components, the software segment dominated the global industry and accounted for a revenue share of 79.3% in 2023.

The cloud segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share 2023. Lower upfront costs, scalability and flexibility, improved accessibility, and remote management are driving the growth of the cloud segment.

The retail & e-commerce segment dominated the global industry in 2023. This is attributed to the high order and fast fulfillment requirements in the retail, and efficiency and cost reduction attained through innovation-based process implementations.

Key Voice Picking Solutions Company Insights

Some of the key companies in the voice picking solutions market include Lucas Systems, Voxware, Honeywell International Inc., Ivanti, Bastian Solutions, LLC and others. To address growing competition, the companies have adopted strategies such as enhanced portfolios, innovation based new product developments, service improvements, ongoing support offerings, and collaborations with other industry participants.

Bastian Solutions, LLC offers voice-directed order picking systems designed for environments with a large number of product Stock-keeping units. Integration with its Exacta intralogistics software streamlines order processing and provides real-time updates.

Lucas Systems, prominent companies in technology driven solutions and services industry, offers multiple solutions such as voice directed warehousing, warehouse optimization suite, labor management solutions and more. The AI-driven product offering of the company, Jennifer, a software that helps businesses in performance enhancements and warehousing excellence have been part of retail industry management for several years.

List of Key Players in the Voice Picking Solution Market

Bastian Solutions, LLC

DEMATIC

Ehrhardt + Partner Solutions Inc.

Honeywell International Inc

Ivanti

Lucas Systems

Voxware

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Körber AG

ZETES Industries S.A.

