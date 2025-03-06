Air Mattress Market Opportunities: Emerging Applications in Camping and Hospitality

The global air mattress market size is expected to reach USD 342.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising awareness regarding the need for convenient sleeping to protect from diseases including back pain and pressure wound will further promote the utility of air mattress. Additionally, positive outlook towards the tourism sector at the global level on account of increasing number of professional and holiday trips among the consumers in various countries is expected to promote the use of hassle free foldable beds for extra person’s accommodation.

The king size products is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2025. Growing consumer demand for cozy, comfortable, and large sized bed is expected to remain a favorable factor for the industry growth. It has been observed that a large number of consumers prefer to carry king-sized air mattress on their camping trips as it can accommodate more than two people in it.

The commercial application segment was the largest application with a revenue of USD 78.1 million in 2018. The consumers in this segment intend to keep large size foldable air mattresses for extra guests, which is expected to propel the air mattress market growth in the coming years. Increasing number of business and personal travels in urban cities across North America and Europe is driving the hotels to keep extra air mattress for extra guests.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2025. Growing consumer awareness regarding the need for comfortable sleeping material to protect themselves from pressure wound problem among adults in emerging economies including China and India is expected to drive the market. Additionally, growing residential real estate cost is driving urban population to stay in small size flats. This product is easily foldable and the consumers can keep it in the corner of the hall, which is expected to increase the utility of the product. Furthermore, product innovations in the aforementioned countries by key manufacturers including “Kurlon” and “Intex Development Co. Ltd” are projected to expand the buyer’s reach in the near future.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Drive DeVilbiss Sidhil Ltd.; ALPS Mountaineering; SizeWise; LazerLazery; Sleepy Sleep; Restoration Goods; Bestway; Somnio LLC; American National Manufacturing, Inc.; Intex Development Co. Ltd.; and WENZEL Group. Product innovation is expected to remain a key strategy among the industry participants over the next few years.

Air Mattress Market Report Highlights

Twin segment held the largest market revenue share of 41.1% in 2023. Twin-sized air mattresses are preferred due to their versatility and space efficiency, making them suitable for a range of uses, including guest beds, camping trips, and temporary sleeping arrangements in small spaces.

The King size segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period. As more consumers prioritize comfort and space in their sleeping arrangements, king-size air mattresses are becoming increasingly popular.

The built-in pump segment held the largest market revenue share in 2023. Built-in pumps simplify the setup and removal process, making air mattresses more user-friendly.

The household segment held the largest market revenue share in 2023. Households increasingly use air mattresses as a flexible solution for accommodating guests, particularly in smaller living spaces where a permanent guest bed may not be practical.

The medical/healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period.

North America air mattress market dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.5% in 2023. The rising popularity of outdoor recreational activities such as camping drives the market growth.

List of Key Players in the Air Mattress Market

Intex Corporation

The SoundAsleep Company

Serta

Aerobed

Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp.

King Koil Airbeds

idoo

The Coleman Company, Inc.

Lazery Sleep

Simmons Bedding Company, LLC

