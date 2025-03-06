Attapulgite Market Dynamics: Factors Influencing Expansion and Market Development

The global attapulgite market size is expected to reach USD 349.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increase use of the attapulgite mineral in pet waste absorbents, such as cat litter, is projected to assist in the market growth. The pet waste absorbents segment accounted for a volume share of 12.9% in the global market. The mineral is used in the manufacturing of absorbent products, which are primarily used as pet litter for cats, birds, dogs, and guinea pigs.

It absorbs 300% more liquid or urine compared to other minerals in pet litter applications and also has the ability to restore itself while staying intact. Superior absorbent properties of attapulgite prevent the clumping of pet waste. It also draws moisture and smell from animal/pet feces. It is lighter in nature compared to bentonite pet litter products. These products provide several advantages, such as they are economical, have excellent odor control & absorbing capacity, and can be recycled.

Attapulgite products are widely used in oil drilling applications. Some of the advantages of attapulgite-based suspending agents are effective in lost circulation methods, easy availability, low cost compared to other lost circulation methods, and high shelf life of up to 24 months. In addition, these products remain stable at high temperatures and high-pressure conditions at the bottom of oil wells. Hence, an increase in the demand for oil & gas products is likely to fuel market growth over the coming years.

The U.S. has large deposits of attapulgite in Florida and Georgia states, wherein multinational companies, such as BASF, hold a prominent position. The country is among the leading producers and consumers of attapulgite minerals and related products. The demand for the product from refining & processing in the oil & gas industry is projected to assist in the market growth in the long run. BASF is the leading producer and processor of attapulgite minerals. The company’s mining operations cover over 16,000 acres of area in Florida and Georgia.

Attapulgite Market Report Highlights

The oil and gas segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 24.2% in 2024.

The fertilizer and agrochemical segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030, owing to its application as a soil conditioner and absorbent in agricultural practices.

The North America attapulgite market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.5% in 2024. This growth can be attributed to the robust demand from the oil and gas sector, where attapulgite is an essential component in drilling fluids.

The Asia Pacific attapulgite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, owing to the expanding industrial activities and increasing demand from various sectors such as pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

Key Attapulgite Company Insights

Key players in the global attapulgite industry include Clariant, Hudson Resources Ltd., Tolsa, and others. These players employ various strategies to enhance their market presence and drive growth. Market expansions are a significant focus, with companies targeting emerging regions to tap into new customer bases and increase production capabilities. In addition, new product development is emphasized to innovate and diversify product offerings, catering to specific industry needs. Furthermore, collaborations and partnerships with research institutions and industry stakeholders are also pursued to leverage technological advancements and improve processing techniques, enhancing overall competitiveness in the market.

Hudson Resources Ltd. specializes in mining and supplying premium attapulgite clay and diatomaceous earth. The company produces high-quality natural sorbent minerals for various applications, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and environmental management. Operating within the mining and materials segment, the company emphasizes sustainable practices and innovation to enhance the performance of its products, which are utilized for soil conditioning, water filtration, and absorbents in multiple industries.

Sun Silicates (Pty) Ltd. manufactures and supplies high-quality attapulgite products tailored for diverse applications. The company produces natural agricultural, construction, and industrial absorbents. The company emphasizes using attapulgite for its unique properties, including its ability to improve soil quality and act as an effective filtering agent.

