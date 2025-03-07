Qryptonic Issues “Quantum Storm Strikes Florida” Report: $30B Impact Looms

Miami, FL, 2025-03-07 — /EPR Network/ — Qryptonic, a global leader in post-quantum cybersecurity, has unveiled its new Quantum Storm Strikes Florida report, warning that Florida’s $1 trillion economy could face a $30 billion annual hit by 2028. As quantum computing advances, high-performance computing (HPC) synergy may compromise classical encryption sooner than 2035, leaving critical sectors—finance, healthcare, defense, and beyond—dangerously exposed.

Qryptonic’s 2024 survey of 150 Florida firms found that 99% are unprepared for post-quantum cryptography (PQC). This leaves Miami’s banks, Orlando’s tourism leaders, and hospitals across the state vulnerable to “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks.

“FLORIDA MUST STRENGTHEN ITS CYBERSECURITY NOW TO STAY AHEAD OF EMERGING THREATS,” said Jeremy Rodgers, Florida’s State CISO, in 2024, echoing Qryptonic’s urgent call to action.

KEY FINDINGS & IMPLICATIONS

– $30B Crisis for Florida

Tourism ($10B): Booking systems at risk

Finance ($8B): M&A files exposed

Healthcare ($5B): Patient data leaks

Defense ($4B): NASA and defense intel vulnerable

Agriculture ($3B): Agritech hijacking

– 99% Unprepared for PQC

Qryptonic’s survey shows nearly all firms lack quantum-safe encryption, creating a “harvest now, decrypt later” backlog of sensitive data.

– Potential Quantum Decryption Timeline

Some experts warn HPC-driven quantum computers could compromise RSA and ECC within a decade, demanding immediate risk assessments.

WHY POST-QUANTUM SECURITY IS A FLORIDA IMPERATIVE

– Regulatory Pressure – Government bodies like NIST and agencies nationwide are advancing PQC mandates. Florida businesses risk non-compliance and heavy penalties.

– Skyrocketing Cyber Threats – Longer-term sensitive data is especially exposed, as adversaries can intercept and decrypt it later.

– Economic Fallout – A $30B annual impact by 2028 underscores the high stakes for tourism, finance, and healthcare—Florida’s economic pillars.

QRYPTONIC’S 3C MODEL & PROVEN RESULTS

Qryptonic combats quantum threats with its 3C Model—Compliance, Cost, and Continuity—ensuring organizations meet emerging PQC standards while minimizing financial and operational disruptions.

– Hospital Cuts PQC Costs by 20%

A Miami hospital reduced deployment costs from $2M to $1.6M, with near-zero downtime.

– Operational Continuity

Our phased approach helps businesses stay online while upgrading legacy encryption, turning HPC into an asset rather than a liability.

– Future-Proof Compliance

The 3C Model aligns with new laws and mandates, including Qryptonic’s call for a Florida Quantum Security Act.

“WE’RE LOCKING OUT TOMORROW’S HACKERS TODAY,”

said Jessica Gold, Head of PR & Media Relations at Qryptonic.

“ACT NOW, OR FLORIDA PAYS BILLIONS LATER.”

