Creative Biolabs Sets to Unveil Macrophage Therapy Development Solutions at EMDS 2024

New York, USA, 2025-03-08 — /EPR Network/ — The EMDS meeting is a distinguished forum that unites established experts and emerging luminaries to investigate the most recent developments in the field of macrophage and dendritic cell research. This agenda for 2024 comprises interactive discussions, dynamic poster sessions, and innovative research presentations that are designed to connect fundamental science with clinical and translational applications. For Creative Biolabs, it’s the perfect stage to spotlight their one-stop, customized macrophage-related services and top-shelf engineered macrophage products that equip researchers with tools to develop next-generation drugs.

“Meet us at Booth #2, where we will demonstrate our innovative solutions, especially laboratory reagents for macrophage-based therapeutic development, alongside some of the brightest minds in macrophage and DC biology.” A scientist who is a delegate is prepping for their participation with great intensity.

Their portfolio is intended to empower researchers tackling challenges in macrophage biology and immunotherapy:

Macrophages: With a diverse catalog from M1 and M2 macrophages to custom macrophage cell lines, Creative Biolabs sources highly purified macrophage products for studies on immune response, inflammation, and oncology to explore how macrophages can be utilized in targeting disease cells and restoring immune balance.

Monocytes : Creative Biolabs supplies a comprehensive array of monocyte products with high purity and flexibility for differentiation, as an essential factor in understanding immune response and inflammation regulation, helping to bridge the gap between basic research and translational applications.

: Creative Biolabs supplies a comprehensive array of monocyte products with high purity and flexibility for differentiation, as an essential factor in understanding immune response and inflammation regulation, helping to bridge the gap between basic research and translational applications. Assay Kits : Designed for reliable measurement of cell responses, the kits simplify detection and quantification of cytokines, surface markers, and other critical biomarkers in macrophage-related studies, which are convenient to use and highly accurate, an ideal choice to fast-track workflow without compromising result fidelity.

At EMDS, Creative Biolabs also plans to showcase their unique offerings, setting them apart as a one-stop resource for all things macrophage-related, from macrophage isolation and culture to polarization assays and phenotype identification, every step of the journey:

Macrophage Isolation and Culture

Polarization Assays and Phenotyping

Macrophage Reprogramming

Drug Delivery System Development

Biomarker Development

“Visit us at Booth #2 to explore our macrophage solutions firsthand, chat with our scientist, and grab your swag!” The delegate says.

EMDS 2024 is just one of the many events on Creative Biolabs’ radar this year. After Vienna, the company will head to the Scientist Solution Vendor Event – NIH 37 in December and the much-anticipated Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics (US) 2024 event, where they’ll exhibit their range of innovative solutions in antibody-based research. Each event offers a chance for Creative Biolabs to connect with researchers and partners eager to make strides in therapeutic innovation. Additionally, Creative Biolabs is hosting a live online webinar on December 20, titled The Spectrum of Stem Cell-Based Neuronal Models and Their Fit for Purpose. All are welcome to register and join in.

Web: https://macrophage.creative-biolabs.com/

About

Creative Biolabs excels in providing customized, end-to-end macrophage therapeutics development services, empowering researchers to translate scientific breakthroughs into real-world solutions.