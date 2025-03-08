24-7 Electrical Services is Now Hop2It Electrical Repair: Exciting New Name, Same Great Service!

FORT WORTH, TX, 2025-03-08 — /EPR Network/ — After years of providing reliable and quick electrical services as 24-7 Electrical Services, the company is excited to announce their recent rebranding as Hop2It Electrical Repair. The new name reflects their continued commitment to “hop to it” no matter what time of day a customer needs electrical services. While their name did change, they remain unwavering in their dedication to quality, reliability, 24/7 availability, and excellent customer service standards. 24-7 Electrical Services was always proud of their service reputation and that is one thing they carry forward as they transition to Hop2It Electrical.

Hop2It Electrical serves Fort Worth, Dallas, and other surrounding communities in Texas. They are proud to be your trusted partner for residential and commercial electrical needs. Whether you have an emergency electrical issue at midnight or you’re needing a planned and scheduled installation, they’ve got you covered. The team of highly skilled electricians is always ready to deliver top tier results around the clock.

“Our name may be different, but our missions are not. If anything, we are more committed to proving to the community that our customers are our top priority,” says Shane Shipley, owner of the company. “We’ve built a reputation of trust and professionalism in the industry. We’re excited to continue to carry that legacy forward so that every customer can keep their homes and businesses running smoothly.”

Hop2It Electrical provides comprehensive electrical services. Their range of services can be used in both residential and commercial capacities. This covers energy efficient upgrades, electrical system design, troubleshooting, installations, wiring repairs, panel upgrades, and emergency electrical care. Every service is handled by a highly trained electrical technician.

The company is proud to have a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. These remain at the heart of everything they do. Throughout the entire process, every customer receives clear communication and transparency. There is never any question of what is going on and what the safe steps are. Hop2It Electrical will not sacrifice quality of work for any reason. They strive for quality work as well as an experience that will exceed your expectations of service.

If you have electrical needs or want to learn more about Hop2It Electrical, you can learn more from their website at https://www.callhop2it.com/. The website has a contact us tab as well as a phone number where you can get service 24/7. Contact them directly with any questions or to schedule.