Orange County Pest Control Experts Warn of Surge in Holiday Pantry Pest Infestations

Orange County, CA, 2025-03-08 — /EPR Network/ — As the holiday season approaches, Preferred Pest Control, Orange County’s trusted pest management expert, reports a significant increase in pantry pest infestations across residential and commercial properties throughout the region.

“The company’s pest monitoring systems have detected an alarming rise in pantry pest cases throughout Orange County,” says Ron, lead exterminator at Preferred Pest Control. “These insects, including Indian meal moths, weevils, and flour beetles, demonstrate heightened activity during the pre-holiday season when food storage typically increases.”

Commercial Impact

The surge in pantry pest activity poses particular challenges for Orange County’s food industry. Local restaurants, bakeries, and food storage facilities face increased risk during this period. These infestations can result in:

Inventory contamination

Failed health inspections

Reputation damage

Revenue loss

Regulatory compliance issues

Preferred Pest Control provides specialized commercial pest control services designed to protect Orange County businesses from these costly infestations.

Residential Concerns

Orange County homeowners are reporting increased discoveries of these unwanted guests in kitchen cabinets and pantries. The company’s pest control specialists have identified common signs of infestation:

Small moths flying around kitchen areas

Tiny beetles in dry goods

Webbing in corners of food packages

Contaminated flour, grains, and cereals

“Property damage assessments reveal that the financial impact of pantry pest infestations often exceeds initial estimates,” adds Ron. “Affected households typically face losses of hundreds of dollars in contaminated food products, with additional costs for professional remediation services.”

Prevention and Solution

The company’s certified pest control specialists offer comprehensive solutions through:

Advanced pest detection methods

Eco-friendly treatment options

Preventative maintenance programs

Emergency response services

Service Information

Preferred Pest Control maintains a full-service pest management program:

24/7 emergency response capability

Complimentary initial inspections

Holiday season preventative packages

Licensed, bonded, and insured technicians

The company services all Orange County communities, including Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and surrounding areas. Property owners and managers can reach Preferred Pest Control at (714) 486-2637.

For media inquiries: Phone: (714) 486-2637