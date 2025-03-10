Bovine Tuberculosis TB Diagnostic Market Collaborations: Partnerships Driving Research Advances

The global bovine tuberculosis diagnosis market size is expected to reach USD 1018.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR 4.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing awareness about Bovine Tuberculosis (TB) is expected to increase the demand for diagnostic tests, thus contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, bovine population, consumption of animal products, and regulatory norms are major factors responsible for market growth. For instance, the OIE recommends the tuberculin skin test as the standard test for detecting bovine TB thus contributing to the large share of the traditional tests market by test type.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the bovine TB market. During lockdown restrictions, veterinary professionals had to work in line with government advice and guidance from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) and the British Veterinary Association (BVA). The overall volume of testing, however, is reduced because of restricted access to veterinary services. Governments and regulatory bodies such as DAERA, UK, released guidelines for testing for bovine Tuberculosis during the pandemic. The testing volume recovered gradually in 2021 and the recovery is estimated to continue during 2022. Another factor contributing to the dip in the market was estimated to be companies redirecting their resources toward profitable segments such as COVID-19 tests for animals and the companion animal segment during 2020.

Furthermore, increasing supportive initiatives such as national eradication programs is driving the market growth. For instance, The European Union (EU) has set a long-term goal to eradicate Tuberculosis (TB). According to the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, the EU is implementing Bovine TB Eradication Strategy, a roadmap to reduce bTB and direct it toward eradication. This roadmap sets out a renewed strategy that builds on the progress made to drive disease levels down toward the target of eradication by 2030. The tests that detect bTB in cattle are very well characterized and reliable, but they have limitations that must be considered if disease levels are to be directed down towards eradication.

Bovine Tuberculosis Diagnosis Market Report Highlights

The traditional tests segment dominated the market and accounted for a market revenue share of 59.4% in 2023.

The molecular diagnostic tests segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Europe bovine tuberculosis diagnosis market accounted for the largest market revenue share of 35.5% in 2023. The region’s veterinary professionals and livestock producers have access to the latest diagnostic tools, including molecular diagnostics.

Asia Pacific bovine tuberculosis diagnosis market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.



Key Bovine Tuberculosis Diagnosis Company Insights

Some key companies in the Bovine Tuberculosis Diagnosis market include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., PBD Biotech Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bionote USA Inc., and others

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a leading veterinary diagnostics, software, and water microbiology testing company. The company’s product offerings include diagnostic instruments such as the Catalyst One and ProCyte Dx analyzers, which provide comprehensive blood chemistry, hematology, and immunoassay testing.

PBD Biotech Ltd is a biotechnology company that develops innovative diagnostic solutions for infectious diseases. Its product is the Actiphage test, an advanced diagnostic tool that uses bacteriophage technology to detect mycobacteria, the bacterium responsible for bovine tuberculosis.

List of Key Players of Bovine Tuberculosis Diagnosis Market

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

PBD Biotech Ltd

Zoetis Services LLC

IDvet

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Enfer Group

AsureQuality Australia Pty Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bionote USA Inc.

