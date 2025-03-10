CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market Innovations: Emerging Technologies Transforming Dentistry

The global CAD CAM dental milling machine market size is expected to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of dental disorders, technological advancements in dental milling machines, and rising expenditure for the treatment of oral diseases are driving growth.

Developments and upgrades in technologies pertaining to CAD/CAM dental milling systems are impelling demand. The developments have resulted in reduced time and requirement for human resources to operate these dental milling machines.

In the U.S., nearly 50% of the total number of dental labs use CAD/CAM, while over 80% of larger labs employ complete CADCAM systems, including milling systems & scanners, among others.Such high adoption of the CAD/CAM software is expected to fuel CAD/CAM dental milling machine market growth. Moreover, advancements in digital dentistry and increasing demand for customized prosthetics & intraoral scanners are likely to contribute to growth.

CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Market Report Highlights

The 4-axis machines segment held the maximum share of 59% of in 2023 and is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Majority of restorations such as bridges, inlays/Onlays, copings, crowns, can be milled using a 4-axis machine.

By Modality, the market is categorized into tabletop, bench-top, and standalone. Amongst different modalities of mills, the bench-top segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 39.7% and is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

A tabletop mill is normally small in Modality and offers better mobility than others. They make use of the belts for moving stock or milling spindles.

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 42.74% in 2023.North America CAD/CAM dental milling machine market growth can be attributed to various factors that reflect changes in demographics, technology, awareness, and economic conditions.

The CAD/CAM dental milling machine market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness remunerative growth over the forecast period due to the rise in spending power, increasing geriatric population and growing awareness among end-users regarding technologically advanced equipment.

Key CAD CAM Dental Milling Machine Company Insights

Some of the players profiled in the market include Amann Girrbach, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca OY, Ivoclar Vivadent, 3M Company, Straumann, Zimmer, Dentium, Roland DGA Corporation, and DATRON. These players are focusing on growth strategies, such as partnership, mergers and acquisition, new product development, innovations, awareness campaigns, and more for better market presence and providing end-users with optimal milling solutions.

In the 15th Annual Dental Lab CAD/CAM Expo, vhf Inc introduced its K5+ dental milling machines. It is equipped with several user-friendly features. With the credit of DirectDiscTechnology that enables blank clamping with no tools, the machine can load materials more easily and speedily. An integrated ionizer is also attached to equalize the static charge. Upgraded air circulation in the work area is manufactured to streamline the cleaning process.

