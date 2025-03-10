Central and South America Geosynthetics Market Regulations: Navigating Environmental Compliance

The Central and South America geosynthetic market size is expected to reach USD 1.67 billion by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing infrastructural activities in developing economies across Central & South America are likely to boost the use of geosynthetics including geomembranes, geogrids, and geotextiles over the coming years.

The Central & South American construction industry is expected to witness substantial growth in the next decade on account of increasing investments in various infrastructure projects by foreign and domestic private players in the region. The economies contributing significantly to the growth of the region include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. This, in turn, is expected to augment the demand for geosynthetics for providing reinforcement in construction projects in the region over the forecast period.

Increasing infrastructural activities in Central & South America are likely to boost the use of geomembranes, geogrids, and geotextiles. Water and waste management are expected to remain the promising application segments for geosynthetic in the region owing to the high prevalence of the offshore oil & gas industry in Brazil, Venezuela, and Argentina. In addition, a robust mining base in Chile, Brazil, Peru, and Colombia is likely to increase the need for wastewater treatment, thereby fueling the demand for geosynthetics including geomembranes over the coming years.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Central And South America Geosynthetics Market

Rising developments in waste management, mining, transportation, and water resources in Brazil are likely to fuel the demand for geosynthetics in the market. The growth in the Brazilian construction industry is likely to open new avenues for the growth of the market in the next few years. A rise in hydraulic fracturing activities and a lack of proper waste management methods in the country are likely to promote the demand for geosynthetics, especially geotextiles and geomembranes, in the application industries.

The occurrence of floods and other drainage-related problems in the region is projected to support the growth of the geosynthetics market in the region. Natural disasters require efficient management in order to prevent losses caused by them. This can be attributed to poor urban planning, a rapidly growing population, inadequate territorial planning, and changing climate due to adverse effects on the environment. Such natural calamities have prompted investments to unblock and maintain outdated city drainage systems and prevent drains from clogging. The evolving need for advancements in drainage systems in the region is projected to support the demand for geosynthetics.

Central & South America Geosynthetic Market Report Highlights

The soil reinforcement & erosion application segment accounted for thr largest revenue share of 27.0% in 2024 and the segment is further forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing construction industry in Argentina and Brazil which is likely to contribute to the growing demand for geosynthetics in soil reinforcement applications

The railroad application segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Infrastructure improvement in emerging markets of Brazil, Argentina, and other countries on account of rising construction spending by governments is expected to fuel the demand for geosynthetics over the coming years

Brazil dominated the market in terms of revenue share with a market share of 28.1% in 2024 and the region is further expected to grow at a compound growth rate of 5.2% till 2030. This is due to rising developments in waste management, mining, transportation, and water resources in Brazil which are likely to propel the demand for geosynthetics in the country

The robust mining base in Chile, Brazil, Peru, and Colombia is anticipated to increase the need for wastewater treatment, thereby fueling the demand for geomembranes in the region

Key market players are engaged in the production of a variety of geosynthetic products including geotextiles, geomembranes geogrids, geonets, and geocells. The industry participants face intense competition from international players as well as from regional players with strong distribution networks and know-how about suppliers and regulations

List of Key Players in Central & South America Geosynthetics Market

AGRU America, Inc.

SOLMAX

HUESKER Group

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Concrete Canvas Ltd

Officine Maccaferri SpA

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Raven Industries, Inc.

Strata Systems, Inc.

The Best Project Material Co., Ltd. (BPM)

Order a free sample PDF of the Central And South America Geosynthetics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.