Europe Food Cans Market Analysis Reveals Consumer Preferences for Ready-to-Eat Meals

The Europe food cans market size is estimated to reach USD 10.64 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for processed eatable products by the consumers in the region is expected to drive the industry growth.

The buyers in the market are major food processing companies such as Westmill Foods and Nestlé S.A., which lay high emphasis on can quality and order high product volumes. In addition, the aforementioned companies are also involved in extensive can design customization in accordance with the product being packaged.

The industry for the product in the region is expected to exhibit limited growth on account of increasing market maturity. The economies in the region exhibit a high penetration of the metal packaging in the processing industry, leading to a limited market growth. In addition, high demand for plastic and paper-based packaging for food products is expected to limit the growth.

The industry growth is restrained by the price volatility of raw materials such as steel and aluminum sheets. The demand for the product is expected to witness limited growth on account of severe regulations enacted by the European Commission such as banning the use of BPA in the cans that come in direct contact with eatable products.

Order a free sample PDF of the Europe Food Cans Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Europe Food Cans Market Report Highlights

The aluminum segment accounted for 42.7% of the European food cans market in 2024 due to its lightweight properties, superior strength, and excellent barrier properties against light, moisture, and oxygen, which help preserve the quality and freshness of food products.

The fish segment held the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by the high demand for canned fish products, which are popular for their convenience, long shelf life, and nutritional value.

The steel segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2025 to 2030 due to its durability and strength, which make it suitable for packaging heavier and bulkier food items.

Key Europe Food Cans Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include BASF SE, Evonik, Solvay, and SABIC:

Ardagh Group operates twelve advanced production facilities throughout Europe, specializing in manufacturing a diverse array of beverage cans and ends. The company focuses on high-volume application segments, including beer, wine, water, and energy drinks, leveraging innovative processes to effectively meet the demands of these sectors.

Ball Corporation is a prominent contender in the European food can sector, with established operations across key markets, including Germany, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Serbia.

List of Key Players in Europe Food Cans Market

Ardagh Group

Ball Corporation

Can-Pack S.A.

CPMC Holdings Limited

Crown Holdings Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Zwanenberg Food Group

Silgan Holdings Inc.,

Lucky Star Ltd. (Glenryck)

Sarten Romania SRL

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Europe Food Cans Market