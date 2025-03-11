Fishing Rods Market Analysis Reveals Consumer Preferences for Specialty Rods

The global fishing rods market size is estimated to reach USD 1.77 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing adoption of angling as a hobby is creating a drift in the market. Furthermore, angling is getting a commercial focus from the current business operating across the entire aquaculture sector.

Along with the manufacturers innovating the products, a constant strategic action by these companies has been witnessed in the industry. Over the past few years, the rod manufacturers have been organizing large fishing festivals. Use of social media helps in propagating the news and thus, create an interest among the beginners for angling as a recreational activity, thereby promoting the use of rods.

These manufacturers are also hosting and sponsoring some of the largest angling competitions in the world annually, where thousands of anglers participate and love to showcase their angling skills. Fishing has also become a rescue from the busy and noisy city life for its practitioners. The calm and serene environment around the water reservoirs and an opportunity to practice a peaceful art are attracting people towards angling. People have started taking fishing centered vacations, where they spend a majority their time performing the activity. This, in turn, is driving the global fishing rods market.

Some of the key players are AFTCO Mfg.; Cabela’s Inc.; Dongmi; Eagle Claw; Preston Innovations; RYOBI; Shakespeare; Shimano; St. Croix; Tica; Tiemco; and Weihai Guangwei Group. Product innovation seems to be the most central strategy for the manufacturers. Myriads of products are available in the market to cater to unique demands of every angler from light weight to heavy weight rods as well as from slow action to very fast action rods. These products have been innovated on the basis of the reservoir one prefers to catch fish in, as there are different rods for ice, freshwater, and saltwater fishing. Moreover, innovation has been done on the basis of one interest in angling a certain kind of fish depending on its shape, size, and weight.

Fishing Rods Market Report Highlights

By product, Spinning rods dominated the market with a revenue share of 36.0% in 2024, driven by their user-friendly design and versatility.

By raw material, Carbon fiber held the largest market share of 50.7% in 2024, fueled by the exceptional strength-to-weight ratio of carbon fiber rods, which are lightweight yet durable.

The recreational application segment accounted for more than 45.8% share of the global revenue in 2018.

Commercial fishing is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

Key Fishing Rods Company Insights

Some key companies operating in the market include AFTCO Mfg.; Cabela’s L.L.C.; Dongmi Fishing; Eagle Claw; Preston Innovations; among others. Key market players leverage innovation and diverse product portfolios, focusing on smart fishing rod development and global expansion through partnerships and acquisitions to access emerging markets.

AFTCO Mfg. specializes in high-performance fishing gear, including rods for saltwater and freshwater applications. The company emphasizes durability and functionality, utilizing advanced materials while promoting sustainable fishing practices and supporting conservation efforts within the fishing community.

RYOBI Limited manufactures high-quality fishing rods and tackle, offering a wide array of spinning and casting rods suitable for diverse fishing techniques. The company prioritizes innovation and technology, catering to both recreational and professional anglers seeking dependable, performance-oriented equipment.

