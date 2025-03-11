Fusion Biopsy Market Innovations: Enhancing Workflow Efficiency in Clinical Settings

The global fusion biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing prevalence of prostate cancer, growing demand for targeted biopsy, and the rising utilization rate of multipara metric MRI in prostate cancer care are factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as rising awareness of the value of routine therapeutic interventions and emerging reimbursement policies are projected to drive demand in the market for fusion biopsy.

The high sensitivity and specificity of targeted fusion biopsy in delineating prostate lesions compared to other traditional technologies such as TRUS biopsy, PSA test, or Digital Rectal Examination is expected to contribute to the market growth. The reliability & reproducibility of the fusion biopsy system in the diagnosis of aggressive tumors is expected to make it a standard tool in prostate biopsy. An increasing number of radiologists gaining expertise in interpreting prostate MRI, coupled with the implementation of standard image grading systems such as PI-RADS and Gleason score, has increased the utilization rate of targeted MR/Ultrasound fusion biopsy systems.

The increasing number of government initiatives in terms of funding research, spreading awareness, and conducting mass screening programs related to prostate cancer are expected to play a crucial in the growth of the market. Some of the growth strategies adopted by market players include partnerships, product launches, participation in trade events and conferences, and acquisitions to drive and sustain growth in this highly competitive space.

Fusion Biopsy Market Report Highlights

The transrectal segment held the largest market share in 2024, as it is the gold standard and commonly used method of prostate fusion biopsy

The transperineal segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the safety, diagnostic efficiency, and ability to access ventral prostate areas

The hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, owing to factors such as the increasing procurement rate of MR/US targeted fusion biopsy systems in teaching hospitals

The diagnostics centers segment is expected to expand at a significant rate over the forecast period. Shorter wait times, cost efficiency, and developing reimbursement paradigm are the factors expected to drive the growth of this segment

North America held the largest market share in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

Key Fusion Biopsy Company Insights

The market is fragmented, with the top few players holding a significant market share. However, increasing demand for efficient diagnostic tools in prostate cancer management creates growth opportunities for new players to enter the market. The market players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, reinforcing distribution networks, and entering untapped markets, especially developing economies, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2022, Promaxo, Inc., a supplier of medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology, announced that it had signed research partnerships for developing regulatory pathways as well as for MR-guided prostate interventions with Imperial College London and University Hospital Tuebingen Germany, two of the top university hospitals in Europe.

List Of Key Players Fusion Biopsy Market

Eigen

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hitachi Ltd.

MedCom

ESAOTE SPA

KOELIS

Focal Healthcare

BK Medical Holding Company, Inc.

Exact Imaging

Biobot Surgical Pte Ltd.

UC-Care Medical Systems Ltd.

