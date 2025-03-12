Malonic Acid Market Highlights Importance of Quality and Purity Standards

The global malonic acid market size is expected to reach USD 136.2 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market has experienced growth in response to the burgeoning demands of the pharmaceuticals and food and beverage industries.

The rise in population and changing consumer preferences have contributed to an increase in the demand for food additives and pharmaceuticals, thereby raising the demand for malonic acid. Moreover, the newfound awareness regarding the potential advantages of employing plant growth regulators in agriculture has also fueled the need for malonic acid.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing number of fire safety standards and regulations developed around the world will fuel market growth. However, growing health and safety concerns, rising pricing for flame retardant products, and rising concerns about hazardous substances are limiting the growth.

Malonic acid has become a vital element in the creation of biodegradable plastic. This latest trend is a result of the growing concern surrounding the use of non-biodegradable plastics and their negative impact on the environment. This shift towards biodegradable plastics is expected to drive up the need for Malonic acid as it serves as a fundamental component in their creation. Projections suggest that the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable plastics will continue to rise, resulting in a surge in product demand.

Malonic Acid Market Report Highlights

North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2030, due to rising demand for pharmaceuticals, food additives, and cosmetics industry in North America

Pharmaceutical segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. Because in the pharmaceutical industry, it is utilized as a precursor in the creation process of drugs such as barbiturates, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and vitamin B1

In 2022, the flavor enhancer segment was the largest application segment, due to the rising demand for flavor enhancers in the food and beverage industry

Prominent global companies are implementing capacity expansions, establishing partnership agreements with distributors, and executing diverse operational strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market

Nacalai Tesque, Inc. are procuring well-known distributors worldwide based on their market reach and presence, augmenting their product placement, and ultimately, broadening their market share within a specific region

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

International corporations are actively pursuing capacity expansions, collaborating with distributors in partner agreements, research & development, and pursuing other effective operational strategies to enhance their competitive edge in the market. For instance,Lygos Inc. made a public announcement in November 2022, detailing their research and development collaborative efforts with Ginkgo Bioworks. The two companies intend to undertake research in two specific programs for around two years, to develop biodegradable formulations and specific products constructed from polymers. Most of the key industry players are integrated across the value chain posing entry barriers for new market players.

List of Key Players in the Malonic Acid Market

Lonza Group

Wuhan Kemi-Works Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Nanxiang Reagent Co., Ltd.

Columbus Chemical Industries, Inc.

TATEYAMA KASEI co., Ltd

Trace Zero LLC

Medical Chem (Yancheng) Manuf.Co., Ltd.

J&K Scientific Ltd.

Lagos

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

