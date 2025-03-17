Future Electronics Launches New Unleashing Potential Curriculum for Employees

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-17 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, is pleased to announce the launch of its newest Curriculum of the Month, focusing on the topic of Unleashing Potential. This initiative, available through the company’s iLearn platform, demonstrates Future Electronics’ commitment to inspiring growth and self-development among its employees.

The iLearn platform is Future Electronics’ comprehensive online learning system, designed to facilitate self-directed education and skill-building. Through this latest curriculum, employees are invited to explore practical strategies for recognizing and maximizing their potential through a series of tutorials and expert-led resources. The program offers the flexibility to engage at an individual pace or follow a structured weekly tutorial format.

The Unleashing Potential curriculum offers a diverse selection of resources, featuring empowering talks like The Power of Potential by Dr. Myles Munroe, actionable insights from Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Carol Dweck, and practical exercises to help identify strengths and overcome limitations. These curated materials equip Future Electronics employees with skills to tackle challenges confidently, enhance their productivity, and reach their fullest potential.

Future Electronics’ Curriculum of the Month initiative is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to lifelong learning and employee development. To learn more about Future Electronics’ employee programs or explore career opportunities, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

